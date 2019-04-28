AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to the Lake Placid Green Dragons to beat their other county rival, the Sebring Blue Streaks by a score of 6-0 on Thursday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park.
The win improved the Class 5A Red Devils to 17-4 on the season, while the Class 6A Blue Streaks, who were looking to reach the .500 mark, fell to 9-11.
“It was a good bounce back after losing to Lake Placid,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “They came back the next day to practice focused and not panicking. Lake Placid played well that night. Trent Lewis went out and pitched a great game against Sebring and we played really good defense behind him.”
The Blue Streaks had an opportunity to score first in the top of the second inning after a bunt single by Joe Warner, a single by Trey Bender and a sacrifice bunt by Kenny Palmerton put runners in scoring position.
Avon Park starter Trent Lewis pitched out of the jam by striking out the next two batters leaving Sebring scoreless.
Instead, it was the Red Devils who would score the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning as Mason Huertas led off with a single into right field and reached second base on an error. Huertas scored on a double by Cory Leech down the right-field line to put the Red Devils up 1-0.
Avon Park took advantage of a couple of Sebring errors in the fourth inning to plate three runs. Lewis led off the inning by reaching on an error, Andrew McGuckin walked and Matt Tyson smacked a run-scoring hit. McGuckin scored from third base on a ground out to third by Luis Perez.
Dawson Bryant, running for Tyson, scored the third run of the inning on a ground ball to second to put the Red Devils up 4-0 after four innings.
After giving up two hits in the second inning, Lewis continued to hold Sebring scoreless over the next five innings on two hits, a single by Bender in the fourth and a double by Zach Doorlag in the fifth.
Avon Park added two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a mammoth home run by Perez over the right-field fence that also plated Bryant to make the final score 6-0.
Despite the loss, Sebring head coach Jasone DeWitt remains high on his team and how the younger players are progressing.
“I thought Huter did a good job for us tonight on the mound throwing strikes,” said DeWitt,” “We did not make a couple of plays, a bang-bang pickoff play at second led to a run and a missed throw at third combined with a timely base hit, Avon Park did what they needed to do to win. We had some chances early, we just did not take advantage of them. We continue to get better, our young guys continue to get better and showed some maturity tonight, we had a couple of freshmen and a couple of sophomores in the lineup tonight and they did a good job. Our younger guys are starting to mature as we have been playing good teams all year. They have to continue to not accept losing and learn from the mistakes they make.”
Cornell was happy with how the Red Devils played after a loss and how his players handled themselves.
“We were able to put some pressure on Sebring on the bases,” Cornell said. “Dawson Bryant did a good job as a courtesy runner to get in scoring position and get some runs. Overall it was a good team effort. I am proud of how these players represent Red Devil baseball and the Avon Park community.”
Both teams are heading into their final week of regular season play before their respective district tournaments begin.
Avon Park will finish the season on the road their final two games, traveling to Okeechobee on Tuesday and Labelle on Thursday.
Sebring will play their last two games at home, hosting George Jenkins on Tuesday and Inspirational Academy on Thursday.
