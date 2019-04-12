SEBRING – A stiff wind that blew from center to left field at Firemen’s Field on Tuesday night rarely allowed the American Flag in left field to fall limp as low level clouds flowed over the ballpark reminiscent of a film clip of time lapse photography.
During this time pockets of rain and drizzle maneuvered around the park, only to make their presence known starting in the fourth inning as the visiting Avon Park Red Devil blanked the Sebring Blue Streaks 6-0 in a rivalry game that always brings out the best in these two teams no matter the records or the weather.
With the win, Avon Park improves to 12-3 on the season while the Blue Streaks fell to 7-8.
“Trent (Lewis) had a good outing,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “(Cory) Leech came in and closed it down. I thought we had some good swings on balls, but we have to do a better job putting the ball in play. I am so proud of the guys on how they’re progressing. They are getting better.”
Leech started the game with a seeing eye gound ball single into right field just beyond the grasp of Sebring’s second baseman. After stealing second, Leech gave the Red Devils a 1-0 lead scoring on a double by Lewis into deep left-centerfield.
After a scoreless second inning, Leech was the catalyst in Avon Park scoring three runs in the third with a fly ball down the right-field line that popped out of the glove of Zach Doorlag, who made a valiant sliding attempt to catch the ball before hitting the ground. The result landed Leech on third base to start the inning.
Leech scored on a sacrifice fly by Dayvon Terry to put the Red Devils up 2-0. Singles by Lewis and Matt Tyson mixed in with a couple of errors by Sebring resulted in two more runs as Avon Park held a 4-0 lead after four innings.
Avon Park capped off the scoring in the sixth inning with a pair of runs on three hits, singles by Luis Perez, Leech and Terry to make the final score 6-0.
Lewis pitched six innings for the Red Devils, giving up no runs on three hits and striking out 14. Leech pitched a scoreless seventh while striking out two.
Charles Petty pitched five innings for the Blue Streaks, giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out seven.
Leech, Lewis, Tyson and Perez each had two hits for the Red Devils and Kenny Palmerton had two base hits for the Blue Streaks.
“Disappointing night on our end,” said Sebring Head Coach Jasone DeWitt. “We had a chance to play a good team, gave them some extra outs and they took advantage of it. They got guys in scoring position and they did the things needed to score runs. We were late in swinging, we overplayed our game and it showed. It was a frustrating night for us and a frustrating night for our players and we have to get better.”
Avon Park will host the Mulberry Panthers tonight in a Class 5A-District 10 matchup at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.
Sebring will play a Class 6A-District 10 game against the Auburndale Bloodhounds on Monday at Firemen’s Field in a game that was rained out earlier in the season.
