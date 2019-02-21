SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devils and the Westwood Panthers faced off in the first game of the Preseason Tournament at Sebring’s Firemen’s Field on Tuesday. The Red Devils claimed the lead early and held on to shutout the Panthers 6-0.
“We swung the bat really well,” said Avon Park Coach Whit Cornell. “We hit a lot of line drives right at them. We played really good defense. Hopefully we keep trusting the process, keep hitting the ball hard and the balls keep finding holes. All three of our pitchers did a good job on the mound. We just need to be a little bit tougher at the plate and cut down on the strikeouts and put the ball into play a little bit more. So far we are getting along great and practices have been fun. When you have good chemistry it makes it fun to show up at the ball park everyday.”
Avon Park’s Cory Leech was on third base when Andrew McGuckin drove Leech home with a line-drive down the third baseline. McGuckin got a double and an RBI giving the Red Devils a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
The Red Devils expanded their lead in the fourth inning. Matt Tyson sent a line into the right-center field gap for a double. Kevin Myers came into run for the catcher, Tyson. Hunter Vanderpool hit a grounder to second base advancing Myers to third. Mason Huertas rocketed the ball into right field driving home Myers for an RBI, escalating Avon Park’s lead to 2-0.
In the top of the sixth Avon Park’s bats came to life. Vanderpool drew a walk and Huertas launched the ball down the third base line for a triple driving home Vanderpool for an RBI. Leech hit a blooper into left field that dropped. Huertas made it home and Leech landed on second for an RBI double. Trent Lewis stepped to the plate and clobbered the ball into the right-center field gap for a triple sending home Leech, furthering Avon Park’s lead to an overwhelming 5-0.
Top of the seventh and the Red Devils had a commanding lead. Tyson was up to bat and hit a grounder to third for a single. Carlos Vazquez came into run for the catcher. Myers hit a deep fly into right field for a double and Vazquez landed on third putting runners in scoring position. Huertas hit an RBI grounder to second bringing home Vazquez to give Avon Park a 6-0 lead.
“Matt Tyson did a good job behind the plate and hit the ball into some gaps,” said Cornell. “Mason Huertas stood out to me. Mason is a guy that had some limited at bats last year at times. He has been working hard and it showed today. Kevin Myers came off the bench and hit a double, so he also stood to me. That was exciting to see. I like the team. We have good chemistry and I like the players. Our goal is always to win the state championship but we can’t worry about that right now. We just need to focus on getting better and play smarter baseball as the season progresses.”
The Avon Park Red Devils held off the Westwood Panthers for a 6-0 victory. The Preseason Tournament is back in action tonight as the Sebring Blue Streaks take on the Westwood Panthers and the Avon Park Red Devils face the Community Christian Mustangs at 7 p.m.
