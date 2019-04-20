AVON PARK – Dark clouds of heavy rain danced and teased the spectators along the left-field line on Thursday night as the Avon Park Red Devils hosted Class 5A-District 10 opponent McKeel Academy at Charles R. Head Field.
Avon Park brought the lightning with its quick-strike offense in posting a 4-0 win over McKeel.
Avon Park erupted for a four-run second inning and solid pitching by Trent Lewis made that stand up for the victory. The Red Devils improved to 16-3 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in the district. The win clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for Avon Park in the upcoming district tournament
“Trent Lewis did a good job for us,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “He found the zone and made some big pitches for us and the defense played solid.”
Both starting pitchers struggled to find the strike zone in the first inning as Lewis gave up a leadoff single, and two walks loaded the bases with two outs. Lewis recovered, striking out the next batter to leave the runners stranded.
The Wildcats starting pitcher Scott Curran faced a similar situation in the bottom of the first as a single by Dayvon Terry and walks to Cory Leech and Joe Jacobson loaded the bases for the Red Devils with one out. Curran also recovered, striking out the next two batters to exit the inning unscathed.
Lewis settled into a grove and retired the next 10 batters before giving up a walk in the fifth.
Avon Park’s offense went to work in the bottom of the second as Luis Perez opened the inning with a hot ground ball down the first-base line that got past the McKeel first baseman for a double. Freshman Garrick Rowe advanced Perez to third with a one out single into right-centerfield and Leech followed with a single into deep left-centerfield to score Perez.
Terry emptied the bases with a mammoth home run over the left-field fence to bring in Rowe and Leech and extend the Red Devils lead to 4-0.
That was the last hit Avon Park got on the night, though they did not need anymore as Lewis shut down the Wildcats for 6.1 innings. Giving up no runs on two hits with nine strikeouts before reaching his pitch count.
Perez came in to get the final two outs and preserve the 4-0 win.
“Dayvon Terry had a couple big hits for us tonight,” said Cornell. “And Rowe had a big hit, it is good to see a freshman step up and make a contribution at this level.”
Avon Park has a busy schedule next week with two home games. Monday the Red Devils host the Lake Placid Green Dragons, and Thursday the Sebring Blue Streaks.
