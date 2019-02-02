AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball team took a bite out of the Frostproof Bulldogs with a 77-41 win on Thursday night.
Avon Park improved its season record to 12-7.
“Nice way to finish our last regular season game at home,” said Avon Park Head Coach Marty O’Hora. “Now we head to DeSoto on Friday and Hardee next week. Little bigger schools in bigger districts, we beat them both here, but now we have to go there.”
It took little time for the Red Devils to display who was going to be in charge as they dropped 23 points in the first quarter, nine by Malcolm Dewberry and five by Rickey Lovette to open up a double-digit lead at 23-12 by the end of the first quarter.
The Red Devils continued to build on their lead in the second quarter as they outpaced the Bulldogs 15-4 to double their advantage at the half by a score of 38-16.
Lovette showed his range to start the second half scoring the first seven points. First gathering in an offensive rebound to put back up for two, the second from 3-point range from the top of the key and the third a slam dunk on a breakaway he took coast-to-coast to get the fans standing.
Leading 48-25 in the third quarter, the seniors played the majority of the remainder of the game with points being scored by Mike Jones and Leroy Small in the third.
Avon Park held a 34-point lead by the end of the third, 61-27.
Seniors Travis Hill and Nacaris Nance led the Red Devils in the fourth quarter with Hill showing his diversity of not just hitting the short jumpers, but to score the final points of the game on a 3-pointer to make the final score 77-41.
“It was a great night for senior night,” added O’Hora. “Each senior scored a couple of times, the energy was good tonight and this is the first week in a while in which we only had one game, so it was nice to get some rest. So we look forward to finishing out the season and getting ready for the playoffs.”
Artavius Jordan led the Bulldogs with 11 points and was the only Frostproof player to break double digits.
Lovette led the Red Devils with a game-high 17 points and Dewberry added 14 more. Hill led the seniors with 11 points and Small scored 7. Smith and Jones finished with 6 and 4 points respectively.
Avon Park played DeSoto on the road Friday night. The Red Devils finish out the regular season on Monday night when they travel to Wauchula to face the Hardee Wildcats.
Avon Park will compete in the Class 5A-District 8 tournament in two weeks.
