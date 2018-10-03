AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils volleyball team is focused on finishing the season strong as they rallied for a victory over Frostproof on Monday night.
Avon Park lost the first set 23-25, but the Red Devils regrouped and stormed back to win the next three sets and the match over the Bulldogs by scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-8.
The comeback win improved Avon Park to 7-6 on the season.
“Finishing games has not been consistent for us this year,” said Avon Park Head Coach Jamie Bohan. “We did alright tonight though we still need to work on it.”
In game one, the Bulldogs took an early 7-2 lead before Avon Park’s Kim Kanegas served three points to cut the lead to one at 7-6.
Frostproof pulled back ahead, though Avon Park would rally back to within one on several occasions, the last being at 12-11.
The Red Devils were not able to catch the Bulldogs as Frostproof built an eight-point lead at 22-14. Avon Park eventually lost to Frostproof 25-20 in the first set.
The Bulldogs looked to take a two-set lead as they built five-point leads twice at 12-7 and 18-13.
Avon Park’s Gibby Sboto rallied the Red Devils with six service points and two aces to put the Red Devils up 20-18.
Frostproof tied the score at 20, then Banegas served out the set with four service points and two aces to give the Red Devils the win in set two, 25-20.
Avon Park carried the momentum into the third set, taking 8-4 and 10-6 leads. Their momentum faded as Frostproof scored five straight points to take an 11-10 lead. Frostproof scored nine unanswered points to increase its lead over the Red Devils to eight at 20-12.
The Red Devils chopped the lead in half to four points, trailing Frostproof 23-19 before scoring the last six points to win set three 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
The Red Devils had little trouble in the fourth set, starting off by scoring the first six points behind the service of Kate Bonini.
Leading 7-5, Banegas served five straight points followed by eight service points by Savannah Durrance as Avon Park built a 16-point lead at 22-6.
The Red Devils won the fourth set in convincing fashion by a score of 25-8 to seal the match by a score of 3-1.
With only one volleyball match left before the district tournament, the Red Devils celebrated Senior night on Tuesday night as they hosted the Tenoroc Titans.
The district tournament schedule for next week was not available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.