LAKE PLACID – Tuesday night’s game between the Lake Placid Green Dragons and the Avon Park Red Devils was not only a rivalry match it was also a Class 5A-District 8 game. The Red Devils eased past the Green Dragons by a final score of 63-29. Avon Park’s record improved to 11-6 on the season and 5-1 in district play. Lake Placid’s record dropped to 1-13 overall and 0-4 in the district.
“I thought we came out early,” said Avon Park Coach Martin O’Hora. “It was the first time in awhile that it worked out to our advantage. We have some size advantage inside. Between Aiden Pierce, Rickey Lovett and Travis Hill they did a good job controlling the paint in there. We had good shots early and anytime you score early and get some easier baskets it opens up the outside game. That is what happened tonight. I thought we were good in transition and pressed them up a little bit early, turned them over a few time and I think we only gave up 2 points in the first quarter. A lot of times kids can get selfish with the ball but I think we shared the ball well tonight. We aren’t here to show anybody up we are just going to play the game we were supposed to play. I wanted to make sure that we played the way we normally do, not get out of of routine and not form any bad habits tonight.”
The Red Devils jumped into a big lead in the first period as Malcolm Dewberry led the way with a pair of baskets and a 3-pointer and Aiden Pierce, Leroy Small and Travis Hill each made baskets for the Red Devils for a 25-2 lead at the end of the first period.
Avon Park continued to rack up the points in the second quarter as Dewberry netted a 3-pointer as part of his 17-point night to go with 4 assists and a pair of steals to make it 31-2 midway through the second quarter.
Erskin Toliver netted a 3-pointer for the Green Dragons cutting the deficit to 41-10, but Avon Park’s Dewberry went two-for-two and Rickey Lovette added a layup to give the Red Devils a 45-10 lead at the half.
“We are struggling,” said Lake Placid Coach Dan Coomes. “When you are struggling everything is magnified. When things are going bad it is a snowball affect. If we don’t listen we can’t get better and we can’t get better because we’re not listening. We don’t even try to do things on the floor that we have been working on, that is a struggle. Izayiah Patterson hustles a lot and stays after it. Without him we probably wouldn’t get the ball up and down the floor. Matt Prelaz shot the ball pretty well tonight. All I can do is stick to the fundamentals and try to get them fundamentally sound. Otherwise it will be just like it was tonight.”
Lovette sank a pair of baskets and Pierce added a shot off the glass giving Avon Park a 51-10 lead. Lovette had a total of 14 points for the night.
Avon Park’s Mike Jones made both of his free throws after being fouled. Lake Placid’s Tahj Williams banked a 3-pointer bringing the score to 53-21 at the end of the third period.
Avon Park held their lead in the fourth period. Hill made a basket for the Red Devils. Kyron Martel made a layup and was sent to the line twice, one of which was a technical foul, where he made three out of four free throws for Avon Park.
Lake Placid was also sent to the line for a technical foul but missed both of their shots. Prelaz tried to rally for Lake Placid by netting two 3-pointers and a shot off the glass. Avon Park answered with a 3-pointer by Nacaris Nance. The Red Devils held off the Green Dragons for a 63-29 win.
“We are looking forward to playing McKeel Academy on Friday,” said O’Hora. “It is going to be the biggest game of the year. We have to win that for a tie breaker to see who is number one in the district. If we win it will come down to a coin toss and whoever wins that will be the one seed.”
The Avon Park Red Devils will host the McKeel Academy Wildcats tonight in a Class 5A-District 8 game with tip-off at 8 p.m.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons next home game will be Tuesday against Imagine Schools North Port.
