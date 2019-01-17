AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team improved to 8-2 on the season with a 55-14 drubbing of the Tenoroc Titans in a Class 5A-District 8 game on Tuesday night in Avon Park.
The Titans scored the first basket in the game, by Cierra Boone, to take a 2-0, the last lead they would hold as Tajenay Vassell scored the next seven points for the Red Devils, including two from beyond the arc as Avon Park responded with eight unanswered points to take an 8-2 lead.
The Red Devils finished the first quarter with an 18-4 lead with Vassell scoring 11 points to go with two assists in the first frame.
The Titans were a little more offensively productive in the second quarter, scoring nine points.
But the Red Devils continued to roll with 22 second-quarter points to take a commanding 40-13 halftime lead.
Red Devil Asiah Dewberry had two 3-pointers and eight total points in the second quarter.
Dewberry also scored six of Avon Park’s first eight points to start the second half that increased the Red Devils lead to 35 at 48-13.
The 35-point lead initiated a running clock.
Avon Park finished out the game at that time playing substitutes and outscoring the Titans 7-1 to win by a final score of 55-14.
Boone led the Titans when eight points in the loss.
Dewberry led the Red Devils with a game-high 18 points and Vassell added 17. Dashayla Hawthorne also reached double digits with 10 points.
Avon Park will travel to Mulberry on Friday night and then host the Lake Placid Green Dragons next Tuesday night, both district games.
Avon Park has the experience and talent to make a run at winning the Class 5A-District 8 championship.
The Red Devils have qualified for the state playoffs the last three years, but haven’t been able to get past the regional semifinals.
Avon Park has solid scoring options on offense with Vassell and Dewberry, but an inside presence in the paint would make the Red Devils a hard team to beat in the playoffs.
The game against Mulberry on Friday night is a big district game and Tuesday’s matchup against county rival Lake Placid is important for both teams.
A pair of wins for Avon Park would put them in great shape to earn the top seed for the upcoming district tournament.
Lake Placid has a solid team and a win over Avon Park would give the Green Dragons a huge confidence boost heading into the last month of the regular season.
