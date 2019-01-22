AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball team nearly squandered an 18-point third-quarter lead before regrouping for a 62-51 win over district rival Mulberry on Friday night.
The victory improved Avon Park to 10-5 overall and 4-1 in Class 5A-District 8 action.
“We got off to a good start,” said Avon Park Head Coach Martin O’Hora. “Mulberry was scrappy and played tough the whole game. Our guards have to take care of the ball. We went to the high post offense and started to get better looks. Rickey Lovette played great tonight.”
From the very beginning, the Panthers showed that they were going to shoot the long ball with Terrance Wilson hitting a 3-pointer to start the game giving the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
That lead did not last for long as the Red Devils answered with an 8-2 run, with all the points scored by Lovette. Lovette scored 10 of Avon Park’s 12 first-quarter points as the Red Devils entered the second period with a 12-10 lead.
Lovette continued his offensive onslaught with 12 more points in the second quarter, half of the Red Devils 24 points while holding the Panthers to eleven to take a 36-21 lead into the half.
The Panther’s Arian Smith started the second half scoring the first five points for Mulberry to cut the Red Devil lead to 10.
Lovette answered with five more points and Travis Hill added five as Avon Park went on a 10-2 run to increase its lead to 20, at 46-26 and finishing the third quarter with a commanding 48-31 lead.
Avon Park went on cruise control to start the fourth quarter, but the Panthers mashed the pedal to the floor as they knocked down three 3-pointers as part of a 13-2 run that cut the Red Devils lead to six at 50-44 with 6:03 left in the game.
The Red Devils were able to shift the momentum back to their side as they outscored the Panthers 12-7 to finish the game with a 62-51 win.
Kahmari Lewis led the Panthers with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Arian Smith scored 10 and hit one 3-pointer. The Panthers made nine shots from beyond the arc.
Lovette led the Red Devils with a game-high 32 points, Hill scored 11 and Malcolm Dewberry posted 10 in the win.
The Red Devils travel to Lake Placid tonight for a district game. On Friday, Avon Park hosts the McKeel Wildcats (Lakeland) in a potential battle for first place in the district standings.
