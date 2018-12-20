AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball team held back a furious comeback by the Hardee Wildcats to remain undefeated on the season with a 62-52 win on Tuesday night.
Avon Park at one time held an 18-point lead that dwindled to four before finally putting the game away to improve to 6-0.
“Hardee has been averaging about 70-75 points a game and we have been giving up 40-45,” said Avon Park Head Coach Martin O’Hora. “We knew something had to give. Even though it was kind of close, we liked the pace. We are a little deeper than they are, they started to get tired and frustrated, but they have seven seniors on their team and I knew they were not going away.”
After a slow start in which both teams only managed 10 points in the first quarter, it was the Red Devils who picked up the pace in the second quarter with Aiden Pierce scoring twice followed by baskets by Javariuss Smith, Malcolm Dewbury and Leroy Small.
The Red Devils put together a 14-1 run to take a 24-11 lead and enjoyed a 14-point lead at the half, 31-17.
Avon Park continued to extend its lead in the third quarter, after Hardee’s Ellis Hodges scored, the Red Devils went on a 9-3 run to take a commanding 18-point lead, their largest of the game, at 40-22.
The Wildcats started to claw their way back behind the effort of Jean Youte, who scored 10 of his 32 points in the third quarter to cut Avon Park’s lead to 11 by the end of the third quarter, 45-34.
Hardee continued to close in on Avon Park, starting the fourth quarter with an 11-4 surge that further sliced into the Red Devils lead, now at four points, 49-45.
Just as it seemed that nothing was going to stop the Wildcats, Avon Park’s Rickey Lovette changed the momentum with a drive to the basket, drawing the foul while making the bucket and converting the three-point play to put the Red Devils back up by seven, 52-45, with four minutes to play.
Avon Park outscored the Wildcats 10-7 over the last four minutes to win the game by a final score of 62-52.
Lovettee and Dewberry sparked the Red Devils with 13 points each. Small and Pierce each scored 10 and Smith added nine as Avon Park showcased a balanced attack on offense.
The Red Devils will play at home again on Friday night against Jensen Beach.
After Friday night’s game against Jensen Beach, Avon Park will take a break for Christmas.
The Red Devils will return to action on the hardwood when they compete in the Haines City Christmas Tournament Dec. 27-29.
After a short break, Avon Park brings in the new year with a road game against district rival McKeel Academy in Lakeland on Jan. 8.
The Red Devils will host the Bartow Yellow Jackets on Jan. 10.
