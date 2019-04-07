AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team improved to 10-3 on the season with an 11-2 win over the Fort Meade Miners on Thursday night at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.
The victory came on the heels of Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over the McKeel Academy Wildcats, which gave the Red Devils sole possession of first place in the district.
The Miners held tough for the first two innings, denying the Red Devils though they had multiple baserunners in scoring position in both innings, but failed to score.
At the same time, Avon Park starting pitcher Dayvon Terry breezed through the first two innings, striking out the first four batters and five overall to keep the game scoreless.
The Miners threatened in the top of the third, loading the bases on a hit batter, an error and a walk, Terry regrouped to get out of the inning unscathed.
Avon Park took to the offensive in the third inning as Terry led off the inning with a solo home run to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead.
Trent Lewis followed with a walked and reached third on a double by Matt Tyson off the left-centerfield fence. Both scored on an error by the Fort Meade third baseman off a ground ball by Mason Huertas to put the Red Devils up 3-0 after three innings.
The Miners responded with a pair of hits and a run in the top of the fourth to slice Avon Park’s lead to 2 at 3-1.
Avon Park took advantage of Fort Meade mistakes in the bottom of the fourth to plate six runs on just two hits.
It appeared that Cory Leech was going to be stranded on the pads after reaching on an error to start the inning and stealing second base. With two outs, Leech scored the Red Devils fourth run of the game off a single by Huertas.
The fourth inning was extended when the right fielder misplayed a sinking fly ball allowing two runs to score for the Red Devils to make the score 6-1.
A strikeout by Hunter Vanderpool bounced in the dirt then toward the Avon Park dugout as Vanderpool beat the throw to first, then Kevin Myers got hit by a pitch to load the bases.
A walk to Dawson Bryant plated the Red Devils fourth run of the inning and Cory Leech made it a six-run inning driving in two with a single into centerfield to make the score 9-1.
The Miners added a run in the top of the fifth, with the Red Devils posting two more in the bottom, both runs scoring on a double by Vanderpool to left-centerfield highlighted more by the fact that Vanderpool fell halfway to first in a near perfect headfirst slide technique, got up and still made it to second base to make the final score 11-2 as neither team scored in the sixth or seventh innings.
The Red Devils only produced six base hits, one each by six different batters, five being for extra base hits. The home run by Terry and doubles by Huertas, Trent Lewis, Matt Tyson and Vanderpool.
Terry pitched six innings for the win, giving up 2 runs on five hits and striking out 11. Joe Jacobsen closed out the game pitching in the seventh inning.
The Red Devils will travel to Sebring on Tuesday to face the Blue Streaks.
