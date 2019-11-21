AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Girl’s Basketball team started the season with a new head coach and a 54-32 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons, also with a new head coach, in Avon Park’s home opener on Tuesday night.
“We played really well tonight” said Avon Park Head Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “We still have a lot of things to work on, but this is a good start for us.”
DeShayla Hawthorne got the Red Devils in gear scoring 12 of Avon Park’s 14 first quarter points, to include two three pointers that gave the home team a 14-4 lead over the Green Dragons at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Devil’s increased their lead to as much as 18 points in the second quarter, 27-9, as five different players scored points.
Lake Placid scored the final four point in the second quarter to end the first half while managing to cut the Red Devil lead to 14, 27-13 as they went into intermission.
Lake Placid managed to play even with the Red Devils through the majority of the third quarter until several fast breaks and break aways involving Hawthorne, Jamiya Houston and Zoe Wortinger led to 15 unanswered points to end the third quarter with Avon Park holding a commanding 26 point lead at 47-21.
The game ended with the Red Devils posting their first win of the season, defeating Lake Placid 54-32, while the Green Dragons start the season 0-2.
First year Green Dragon Head Coach Calvin Sanders was happy with how his team fought the whole game.
“They are still trying to grasp the offense” said Sanders. “Right now they need to build their confidence, they are getting better.”
Claire Phypers led the Green Dragons with 16 points.
Hawthorne had a game high 21 points for the Red Devils with Tori Hester and Wortinger each adding eight in the win.
Lake Placid will host Frostproof tonight at 6:30 p.m. and will also host the McKeel Wildcats tomorrow night at 8 p.m.
Avon Park hosts Lakeland tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will travel to Sebring to play the Blue Streaks tomorrow night with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.