By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
AVON PARK — Maybe it was the excitement of homecoming and despite a 51-34 loss to the Discovery Spartans on Friday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park, there was an uncanny revitalized attitude with the Red Devils that showed what they are capable of for the rest of the season and for the upcoming years and they mature.
“Too many mental mistakes, that has been our Achilles’ heel all year,” said Avon Park Interim Head Coach Lee Albritton. “For a lot of these guys, it is their time getting varsity experience. So it is not unexpected. Some of these kids we just brought up from the junior varsity, threw them in the fire and you can tell.
“We will keep grooming them and they have gotten better. I am proud of them. I think this game will be a catalyst that we can build on.”
It only took Avon Park eight seconds to put the first points on the field when Jennot St. Louis took a short kickoff by the Spartans 50-yards for a touchdown. With Cameron Bolen kicking the extra-point, the Red Devils scored their first points of the year and held their first lead at 7-0.
After stopping Discovery on their first drive, forcing a turnover on downs on their own 35, Avon Park came out in a Wildcat formation with Hunter Vanderpool as the quarterback. What the Spartans got was a heavy dose of Vanderpool, who ran the ball five straight times, the last being a 1-yard touchdown to put the Red Devils up 14-0 with 8:49 left in the first quarter.
Discovery is 4-0 for a reason, able to score quickly and throw the ball. They brought the kickoff back to the Red Devil 21 and scored on the next play on a 21-yard pass to cut Avon Park’s lead to 14-8.
The Spartans recovered a muffed kickoff return at Avon Park’s 14 and scored four plays later to tie the game at 14.
Another turnover gave the Spartans the ball at the Red Devil 12 and two plays later Discovery took a 20-14 first quarter lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
The Spartans threatened towards the end of the first and to start the second, getting inside the Red Devil 10. Avon Park held off the Spartans, forcing a turnover on downs on a sack by Avon Park’s Zach Love.
The next play, Vanderpool busted through the middle and ran 82-yards up the middle for an apparent touchdown to tie the game, only to have it called back for a sideline infraction. Yes, sideline infraction.
With 10 minutes left in the second quarter, Avon Park put together one of their best drives, though they did not score. Starting from their own 9, they ate up nearly all 10 minutes on a 15-play drive that stalled on the Spartan 39 to go into the half trailing Discovery 20-14.
After Discovery took a 26-14 lead in the third quarter, the Red Devils answered by taking advantage of a long kick-off return to the Spartans 14. Six straight runs by Vanderpool resulted in a 1-yard touchdown to keep the Red Devils close at 26-21.
Discovery started to pull away with a touchdown late in the third and another early in the fourth to increase their lead to 17, 38-21.
The Red Devils answered with a 12-play drive for 56-yards that took over six minutes that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Ja’Marion Davis to Jamall Charles to cut Discovery’s lead to 38-27 with 3:32 left in the game.
Three more touchdowns were scored in those final minutes, Discovery scoring twice on long passes to take a 51-27 lead and Avon Park capping off the scoring for the game on Vanderpool’s third touchdown of the game, a 5-yard run, to make the final score 51-34.
Vanderpool lead the Red Devils with 129-yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns.
The Red Devils travel to play the Fort Meade Miners this Friday, who are also looking for their first win of the season and are currently 0-6.
