The Avon Park girls basketball team put up a valiant effort but came up short in a 60-47 loss to Melbourne Central Catholic in Thursday night’s Class 5A regional quarterfinal.
The Red Devils, who finished as the Class 5A-District 8 runner-up last week after losing to Mulberry in the district championship game, had to travel to take on District 7 champion Melbourne Central Catholic.
Mulberry was beaten by Astronaut High School on Thursday night in a regional quarterfinal.
Avon Park played with intensity and effort for four quarters against Melbourne Central Catholic, but the Hustlers were too much on their home court.
Avon Park had a solid season under veteran coach Paulette Daley and with a solid nucleus of players returning, the future is bright for the Red Devils.
