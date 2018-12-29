HAINES CITY – The Avon Park Red Devils overpowered the Viera Hawks in the quarterfinals of the Wayne Gandy Christmas Tournament on Thursday night.
The Red Devils have participated in six of the eight years of the tournament. Avon Park topped the Hawks by a final score of 60-49 raising its record to an impressive 7-1 for the season.
“We have to clean up some things on defense,” said Avon Park Coach Martin O’Hora. “It has been a week since we have played basketball and we only had one practice. We had a few days off for Christmas break. We were a little rusty at times but a win is a win. We survived and we will advance. When we come to this tournament we usually play teams that are bigger than us and have more depth and athletic ability. We are a small school and we like to play schools that are bigger than us and this tournament gives us that opportunity.”
Viera struck first in the first period. Hawk’s Sean Atkins made a layup seconds into the game putting Viera up 2-0. Avon Park went on a huge run. Aiden Pierce banked a jump shot, Rickey Lovette sank a 3-pointer, Leroy Small, Travis Hill, and MyKale Garrett each made buckets claiming a 11-2 lead for the Red Devils.
Lovette and Malcolm Dewberry each added a layup for Avon Park escalating the lead to 15-5. Hill rebounded the ball for the Red Devils and Kyron Martel made a shot off the glass extending Avon Park’s lead to 19-5 at the end of the first period.
The Red Devils outplayed the Hawks in the second period. Avon Park’s Lovette sank a 3-pointer, made a layup and a jump shot. Javariuss Smith made a layup over his shoulder furthering Avon Park’s lead to 28-8.
Viera’s Andre Jones was sent to the line and went two-for-two cutting the deficit to 28-10. Avon Park’s Small was fouled and made one of two free throws and Garrett had a putback increasing the Red Devils lead to 31-13 at half time.
“I feel like we did pretty good,” said Avon Park’s Rickey Lovette. “We had limited turnovers. It felt good to help my team and we have to keep playing as a unit. I am proud of my team and I would not trade any of these players for anyone in the world. I think we will go far this season. My goal is to make it to at least the third round of the playoffs. Our coach is great, he always stands up for us and he is just a great dude.”
Avon Park’s Lovette made a pair buckets to start the period extending it’s lead to 35-13. Pierce made a shot over his shoulder and added a jump shot bringing the score to 39-17. Dewberry charged down the open court and passed to Lovette who was under the net and made an easy layup for the Red Devils.
Lovette scored 10 points in the third period alone and totaled 24 for the night. Pierce supplied a deep two-pointer swelling Avon Park’s lead to 47-24.
Garrett added a shot off the glass for Avon Park and Viera’s Kyle Yancey banked a 3-pointer to make it 49-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Avon Park upped its lead as Dewberry made a jump shot and Lovette passed to Dylan Page who was under the basket to make it 53-30. Page also added a layup and a free throw for Avon Park. Dewberry and Lovette each made a bucket for the Red Devils.
Viera’s Sean Atkins sank a trio of 3-pointers and Yancey also added a 3-pointer for the Hawks.
Viera’s late run came up short by a final score of 60-49.
“I thought we played a really good first half,” said Coach O’Hora. “We did okay in the third quarter but in the fourth we got lazy with the ball. Viera played hard until the end and a lot of credit to those kids for not giving up. We were trying to put the game away as early as we could but Viera kept fighting. Rickey Lovette has been playing really well on offense. We shared the ball well as a team. We did shoot the ball great. We pride ourselves on beating teams that are better than us. We have to come out and get better each game and we have district play when get back from break. This is a good tuneup to get ready for that.”
Avon Park advanced to the semifinals of the Wayne Gandy Christmas Tournament where they faced the Haines City Hornets on Friday night.
Results were not available at press time. Avon Park has an away Class 5A District 8 tilt against McKeel Academy in Lakeland on Tuesday Jan. 8th. The Red Devils next home game will be against the Bartow Yellow Jackets on Thursday Jan. 10th at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.