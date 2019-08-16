AVON PARK – Change. Sometimes a little makes transitions easier, sometimes a lot makes the future uncertain, but in any high school sports, change is inevitable.
For the Avon Park Red Devils football team, the latter applies as last year’s senior-laden team that qualified for the state playoffs have graduated.
Gone are James Satine, David Martin, Javarius Smith, Michael Jones, Jordan Constant, Nacaris Nance, Earl Collins, Lewis Gunter, Xavier Holdman, Jalen Turner, Dah’Quan Braswell, Javier Arango, as well as as several others that have been the core of Red Devil football for the past several years, keeping a string of six straight postseason appearances intact.
Offensively and defensively, Avon Park retains a majority of their front lines, which for the coaches involved, makes it easier as the Red Devils make changes to their offensive and defensive philosophies.
Offense for the Red Devils presents a whole new set of unknowns as they switch from a manly spread offense to a Wing-T that still incorporates some spread as they look to basically replace their backfield, quarterback and receivers.
“We are running a new system with new kids,” said Offensive Coach Bo Jackson. “If we were running a new system with the same kids, it would be different, but it is like working with a blank canvas. They are young kids, they are working hard and they are doing what we ask them to do.”
“We are changing to a Wing-T offense, but it still has some spread offense principles, I like what we are doing with the misdirection, that will help the line a lot, we are never bigger than the other team, so it will help with our blocking and disguising stuff.”
The young man named to run the offense at quarterback for the Red Devils is sophomore Stanley Holdman. Holdman ran the offense in the spring game and has impressed the coaches. Still in question is who will be lining up behind him on a consistent basis or the receiving corp.
“Some of us (the coaches) are learning as we go,” said Jackson. “But I am liking what I see. Plus we got a lot of our offensive line back, so that helps. Now we just have to find the right mixed of athletes to put behind them. Don’t know what to really expect until we get out there and play somebody else.”
They will get there first look against another team tonight in a preseason scrimmage type game against Tohopekaliga High School (Kissimmee).
“I want to see if they are absorbing the offense and defense without us having to scream it to them every play,” said Avon Park Head Coach Jerry Hudnell. “We want to play fast on offense, but prevent the opposition from playing fast against us. How do we do that, we have to know what we are doing more than what they know what they are doing. Leaders need to be coaches on the field. I don’t know if we are deep enough to hide all of our weaknesses, we have a lot of questions and they need to be answered.”
In a word, he wants to see them compete, see some growth, see some progress, make it through tonight’s game with no injuries and get ready for the start of the regular season next week.
Hudnell suffered a stroke on Wednesday and his status for tonight’s game is uncertain.
On defense, according the Defensive Coach Lee Albritton, the Red Devils are transitioning from a typical 4-4 defense and implementing a 4-2-5 defense.
“We changed the defense a little bit,” said Albritton. “Still basically a four-man front, in the back we are shifting, switching a little bit from a typical 4-4 defense to a 4-2-5. That way we drop two more back, got everything underneath covered and we have over the top coverage.”
“We are making the shift partly to the size of the team and that it is a little easier to grasp and we can build on it from there. Simplicity, multiple looks but easier to remember their responsibilities.”
Albritton noted that they are still shifting players around in different defensive back positions to see who plays best where and he complimented the players for their dedication to learn and putting out a great effort.
Currently Hunter Vanderpool and Ra’Shaud Graham are the core leaders on the defense, both playing middle linebackers. A few of the younger players are showing good instincts in their positions and tey will have a major impact on the defense once they start to believe in themselves.
“The defense has bought in to what we want to do, they have been here all summer,” said Albritton. “That is half the battle right there. Get them to believe in what we are doing, believe in themselves and we will be fine.”
Tonight’s contest between Avon Park and the Tohopekaliga Tigers is set to start at 7:30.
