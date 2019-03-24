AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team survived a fervent late inning comeback by the Hardee Wildcats to pick up a 6-5 win on Friday night at Charles R. Head Filed.
The Red Devils, who earned back-to-back wins to finish the week, improved their record to 7-2 on the season.
“Good win, good gut check,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “Hardee did not have a lot of hits, but we gave them some free bases and they got timely hits. We left too many people on base, but it was a great effort. Quite a few guys had a good game and we hit the ball hard with a lot of extra-base hits. That is what we are looking for and to keep getting better.”
Leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Red Devils tacked on three more runs to go on top at 4-0.
Cory Leech started the inning pulling a Hardee pitch down the right-field line for a double, and scored when a soft grounder by Dayvon Terry was muffed by the Wildcat second baseman, allowing Terry to reach first.
Terry, subsequently, got picked off at first and caught in a rundown by Hardee.
Trent Lewis followed with a solo home run over the right-field fence that gave the Red Devils a 3-0 lead.
Avon Park capped off the scoring in the third when Andrew McGuckin walked and scored on a double by Matt Tyson into the left-centerfield gap to make the score 4-0.
The Wildcats closed the gap back to one run in the top of the fifth inning, scoring three runs on no hits as the strike zone became a bit elusive to Red Devil starter Terry. Terry walked the first two batters and hit another with one out to load the bases.
Lewis came in relief, struck out the first batter for the second out of the inning. Lewis then induced an inning-ending ground ball fielded by the third baseman, except a throwing error kept the inning alive and allowed two runs to score as the Wildcats cut the Red Devils lead in half at 4-2.
Hardee made the score 4-3, scoring on a passed ball. The Wildcats were able to load the bases again before Lewis recorded a strikeout to end the inning with the Red Devils still holding a 4-3 lead.
Avon Park answered in the bottom of the fifth as Lewis smacked a single into right and McGuckin doubled into left-center field to put runners in scoring position with no outs.
Lewis scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyson into right field. With a runner, McGuckin, on third, Hardee brought its infield in, which Mason Huertas took advantage of with a single up the middle that squeaked past a diving Hardee second baseman that allowed McGuckin to score to make it 6-3.
Hardee rallied in the top of the seventh, a one-out single by Dylan Davis and a double by Quintin Lindsey put runners in scoring position.
A two-out walk loaded the bases and Logan Cartwright drove in two with a single into right field to make the score 6-5.
The Red Devils nipped the Wildcats comeback with a game-ending fly ball into centerfield that was caught to end the contest.
Avon Park will be on the road Monday to play the Lake Gibson Braves in the Dan Giannini Baseball Classic.
