SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devils surged past the Sebring Blue Streaks in the second half and held off a late Sebring rally to beat the Blue Streaks 45-44 Friday night. The Red Devils improved their record to 3-0 on the season while the Blue Streaks drop to an even 2-2.
The Blue Streaks held a five point lead after the first quarter, 15-10, behind eight points by Nashalie Ortiz and six by Trinity Rohrer.
Avon Park sliced that lead down to two midway through the second quarter at 17-15, but could not catch up to Sebring at the half as the Blue Streaks held on to a 3 point lead, 20-17.
DeShayla Hawthorne and Jatayvia Jackson got the Red Devils on track in the third quarter as Hawthorne scored seven of her nine points in the third quarter and Jackson poured in six more to start the third on a 13-1 run that gave the Red Devils a 30-21 lead.
The Blue Streaks settled down in the final three minutes of the third with Ortiz and Genesis Gonzalez hitting a three pointer to close the gap to five points by the end of the period, still trailing the Red Devils 34-29.
With Avon Park leading 39-33 in the fourth quarter, Sebring rallied with eight straight points, four by Rohrer and four by Jiyanna Walker that gave the Blue Streaks the lead at 41-39 with 2:37 left in the game.
With Sebring 43-42, Hawthorne hit a three pointer in the final minute to put the Red Devils up 45-43 and with the score 45-44, Jackson pulled down the defensive rebound at the final seconds on a missed attempt by Sebring to secure the win for the Red Devils.
Rohrer led the Blue Streaks with 21 points and Ortiz followed with 13 in the loss.
Hawthorne led the Red Devils with a game high 22 points and Jackson added 13 in the win.
Sebring will host the DeSoto Bulldogs after the Thanksgiving break on Dec 3 at 7:30 p.m. Avon Park will host Lake Wales on Monday in Avon Park starting at 8 p.m.
