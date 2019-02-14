AVON PARK – After a slow start, the Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball team routed the Tenoroc Titans by a score of 62-34 in Tuesday night’s Class 5A-District 8 semifnals.
The convincing victory moved Avon Park, which is the No. 2 seed, into Friday night’s district championship game against No. 1 seed McKeel Academy in Lakeland.
The victory also came on a night when Avon Park Head Coach Martin O’Hora may have coached his last home game as he formally announced to his team that he will be stepping down as head coach at the conclusion of the season.
“It was a slow start tonight,” said O’Hora, “we were a little rusty, we have not played in about a week.”
With less than three minutes left in the first quarter, Tenoroc held a 9-8 lead. That would be the last lead that the Titans would hold as Malcolm Dewberry put the Red Devils back on top with six straight points.
Dewberry first hit a 3-pointer, then followed that up with a steal at halfcourt that he took to the basket while drawing the foul. After converting the three-point play, Avon Park led 14-9 and finished the first quarter leading 14-11.
Scoring was at a premium in the second quarter as both teams only managed six points each in the first six minutes as Avon Park held on to a three-point lead.
The Red Devils ended the half scoring six unanswered points, four by Rickey Lovette and two by Leroy Small to take a 26-17 lead into the half.
Avon Park started the second half going on a 13-3 run to build a commanding 19-point lead at 39-20, as four different Red Devils scored. Avon Park finished the third quarter with a twenty-point lead at 43-23.
Leading 49-30 in the fourth, all six fourth-quarter points at this point scored by Lovette, the Red Devils scored eleven unanswered points, highlighted by a 3-pointer by Kyron Martel and a block by Aiden Pierce to double up on the Titans 60-30 on their way to a 62-34 win to advance to the 5A-District 8 Championship game.
Dewberry led the Red Devils with a game-high 17 points. Lovette and Small added 16 and 12 respectively in the win.
O’Hora spoke to his team about his decision to step down at the conclusion of this season.
“I told them that there were some rumors spreading around that this was going to be my last year for a while and I let them know that I was leaving for a few years due to family issues,” the Red Devil coach said. “I told them I was proud of them and to leave everything on the floor. I have enjoyed coaching them. They really played well together tonight. We shared the ball, turned it over a lot, we don’t always play the smartest, but we enjoy each others company and we are happy to get this win tonight. We have at least two more games.”
One of those games could be at home if they can pull out a win in the championship game on Friday night in Lakeland.
An Avon Park win over McKeel would give the Red Devils a regional quarterfinal home game next week. A loss and Avon Park will be on the road at the District 7 champion.
