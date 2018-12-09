AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils extended their win streak to start the regular season to three with a dominating 66-37 win over the Tenoroc Titans in a Class 5A-District 8 game on Friday night.
“Strange game for a 30-point win,” said Avon Park Head Coach Martin O’Hora. “Not a lot of flow to the tempo with all the fouls that were being called. The clock was stopped so much I guess I did not realize we were accumulating points. We were just a little too much in a hurry tonight in our first district game. We did not shoot the ball very well, in the second half we took care of the ball better, we got the transition going, a lot of put-backs and defensive we kind of kept them out of the lane.”
With the score tied at eight midway through the first quarter, the Red Devils outscored the Titans 5-1 on baskets by Dylan Page and Malcolm Dewberry to take a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Avon Park quickly expanded its lead to eight points, spurred by a 3-pointer by Dewberry to make the score 20-12 three minutes into the second quarter.
That lead grew to 12 points at the half as Dewberry hit two more shots from beyond the arc to give Avon Park a 31-19 lead into the intermission.
Avon Park continued to slowly and methodically increase its lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 12-5 to start the second half to give the Red Devils a commanding 19-point lead at 43-24. A lead they maintained at the end of the third at 47-28.
Rickey Lovette scored the Red Devils first six points in the fourth quarter and a basket by Kyron Martel quietly swelled the Red Devils lead to 22, at 55-33 early in the fourth.
Avon Park outpaced the Titans during the last five and a half minutes 11-4 to beat Tenoroc by a final score of 66-37.
Lovette led the Red Devils with a game-high of 22 points, many of which were on offensive rebounds and put-backs.
“Rick (Lovette) is a very good offensive rebounder and he shoots the ball well,” said O’Hora. “I told him he could keep missing 15 footers or make 20-25 points a game inside. That is what he did against Frostproof scoring 24 and tonight he had 22.”
Dewberry, with three downtown shots in the second quarter, finished the game with 12 points. In all, in a balanced offense attack, nine players scored at least two points in the win.
The Red Devils continue district play this week, traveling to Mulberry on Tuesday night to play the Panthers. Avon Park will host the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Friday night.
