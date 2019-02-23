SEBRING – It may have been a preseason game, but the atmosphere was filled with mid-season electricity on Thursday night at Firemen’s Field in Sebring that only the rivalry of the Sebring Blue Streaks and the Avon Park Red Devils can bring to the diamond.
With the Blue Streaks playing their second game of the day, winning the first game 2-0, they were unable to hold back the Red Devils on their home field as Avon Park broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning to win the game by a score of 9-5.
“I am real proud of the guys, they worked hard all season,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “We have experience and big some big strong guys and they put in the work in the weight room outside of baseball. We need to be a little tougher with two strikes, but we drove some balls in the gap and played solid defense.”
The game started out as a pitcher’s duel as Sebring’s Cody Carpenter and Avon Park’s Trent Lewis matched each other the first two innings by putting up goose eggs in a scoreless game.
Sebring started to rotate pitchers starting in the third inning, bringing in Carson Angell, who promptly struck out the first batters he faced.
Angell did not get out of the third unscathed as a two-out walk to Lewis quickly became a run when Drew McGuckin tripled a slicing line drive down the right-field line that just bounced in fair territory and just out of the reach of a diving Sebring right fielder that gave the Red Devils a 1-0 lead.
Avon Park made the score 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning on back-to-back doubles by Hunter Vanderpool and Mason Huertes. Vanderpool crushed his into deep right-centerfield and scored on Huertes’ line shot down the left-field line.
The Red Devils added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning when Lewis Perez hit a blooper into no man’s land between the left fielder, shortstop and third baseman.
With two outs at the time, both Lewis and McGuckin were running on contact and both scored to make it 4-0.
Lewis, who pitched four scoreless innings for the Red Devils, gave up two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth to the Blue Streaks and left the game after pitching five complete innings and striking out eleven with a 4-2 lead.
In the sixth inning, Avon Park capitalized on three walks and three hits to increase its lead.
A double by Devon Terry into the left-centerfield gap drove in Huertes and Corey Leech, both had reached on walks, as the Red Devils regained their four-run lead. Singles by McGuckin and Perez each drove in a run as Avon Park took a commanding 8-2 lead.
Avon Park added a run in the top of the seventh when Leech tripled into right-centerfield to score Huertes to put the Red Devils up 9-2.
Sebring did not go down quietly in its last at-bat, loading the bases with no outs. The Blue Streaks would eventually put three runs across the plate, highlighted by a single by Kamiron Taylor into right field that drove in one as the second runner got gunned down at the plate to make the score 9-4.
The Blue Streaks added a run on an Avon Park error to make the final score 9-5.
“We got all our guys in both games today,” said Sebring Head Coach Jasone DeWitt. “We have to get experience, we have a lot of guys with no varsity experience and today was the day to give everyone a chance to play and get better. We saw some things we need to continue to work on and continue to play within ourselves while not allowing any distractions get in the way. Mentally, we just need to get a little stronger, but these guys work hard and will continue to get better.”
Avon Park is back on the diamond on Tuesday with a road game at Okeechobee, while Sebring will play on Tuesday at DeSoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.