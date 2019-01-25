AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team showed no hospitality to the visiting Lake Placid Green Dragons on Tuesday night, beating the Green Dragons by a score of 64-28 in a Class 5A-District 8 matchup.
With the win, the Red Devils improved to 9-3 for the season and 3-2 in the district. Lake Placid fell to 7-9 on the season and 3-2 in the district.
“They just shot the lights out.” said Lake Placid Head Coach Steve Bullard. “I’ve never seen a team shoot like that against us, the first five minutes of the game they could not miss. Then they did it again in the second half of the game. At the same time, we could not make a layup. I thought we would have played better than that, hopefully come districts we will.”
The Red Devils poured in 27 points in the first quarter, making five 3-pointers, three of them by Tajenay Vassell and one each by Dashayla Hawthorne and Asiah Dewberry.
Vassell scored 11 in the first quarter, Hawthorne added eight and Dewberry six to account for 25 of the Red Devils 27 points as Avon Park ended the first quarter with a commanding 27-9 lead.
The Red Devil offense substantially slowed down in the second quarter, scoring only six points.
Lake Placid attempted to cut the Red Devil lead and was able to cut the deficit to 11 late in the first half with Kayla Domenich trying to lead the way with five second-quarter points.
The Red Devils maintained a comfortable 13-point lead at the half, 33-20.
Avon Park started the second half like it started the game, scoring the first 21 points to take a 54-20 lead with Keannia Williams pulling down two offensive rebounds on rare missed shots to score four points.
The Red Devils also held Lake Placid to three points in the quarter as Avon Park extended its lead to 35 at the end of the third quarter, 58-23.
The fourth quarter had a running clock and the Red Devils outscored the Green Dragons 6-5 to make the final score 64-28.
A key to the Red Devils success has been the rise of Keannia Williams and her presence in the paint coupled with her unique ability to pull down offensive rebounds and convert them into points, scoring 12 against Lake Placid.
“I started coming to practice and becoming more focused,” said Williams. “Plus I wanted more playing time and the coach would not play me until I started showing up for practice.”
Christy Shank led the Green Dragons with 9 points, Claire Phypers and Domenich each scored 7.
The Green Dragons travel to Tenoroc tonight for a district contest against the Titans.
Vassell scored a game-high 23 points and is nearing 1,000 points in her Red Devil career. Dewberry scored 15, while Hawthorne and Williams each scored 12.
The Red Devils travel to McKeel Academy (Lakeland) tonight for a key district game.
