AVON PARK – It took eight innings and ended in a walk-off home run as the Avon Park Red Devils beat the Lake Region Thunder by a score of 4-2 in the finale of the Bill Jarrett Early Bird Baseball Tournament on Friday night at Charles R Head Field at Avon Park.
With both teams trying to salvage a win in the tournament, the Red Devils losing earlier in the week to Okeechobee 5-2, and Lake Region losing both their games, 7-2 to Lake Placid, and 15-0 to LaBelle, Friday night’s contest became a game of strategy and opportunity.
The Red Devils took advantage of an opportunity in the bottom of the first as Dayvon Terry reached base on an error. That was followed by singles by Trent Lewis and Matt Tyson that scored Terry to give Avon Park a 1-0 lead.
Lake Region pitcher, left-hander Nick Maze, then put the brakes on the Red Devil offense for the next three innings, holding Avon Park scoreless as the Thunder took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
Avon Park changed pitchers to start the fourth inning, with Trent Lewis and Andrew McGuckin splitting the first three innings while holding the Thunder scoreless and holding a 1-0 lead.
Avon Park’s third pitcher of the night struggled as Lake Region scored twice on a single, three walks and an error to score two runs.
The Red Devils brought in Cory Leech to stop the bleeding and close out the fourth inning with the Red Devils trailing 2-1.
Avon Park missed a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fifth inning, though they were able to tie the game after Lewis led off the inning reaching on a walk and later scored on a single by Tyson to tie the game at 2.
But the Red Devils loaded the bases with one out and were not able to push the go-ahead run across the plate.
Neither team was able to get a runner past second base in the sixth and seventh innings as the game went into extra innings still tied at 2.
The Thunder threatened in the top of the eighth inning as the first two batters reached base on a hit batter and a single. Leech held the line, striking out the next three batters to keep the game tied at 2 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.
Leech started the eighth inning with a double down the left-field line and the game abruptly ended as Terry crushed a home run over the left-field fence for a walk-off homer to give the Red Devils the 4-2 win.
Leech picked up the win, pitching the final 4.1 innings, giving up no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts. Terry, Lewis and Tyson each had two hits for the Red Devils.
Avon Park will host the Tenoroc Titans in a Class 5A-District 10 game at Charles R Head Field on Tuesday.
