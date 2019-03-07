AVON PARK – A weather front brought in chilly temperatures to Charles R Head Field on Tuesday night, but it did not cool down the smoking hot bats of the Avon Park Red Devils baseball team as they beat the Tenoroc Titans 12-2 in a Class 5A-District 10 match-up.
“I was surprised to see the ball travel like it did with it being this cold.” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “We don’t want to be a live by the homer, die by the homer type of team, but it is good to see that we have that power.”
Avon Park heated up the bats and the fans from the very start as Red Devil starting pitcher Trent Lewis struck out the side in the top of first, then Avon Park scored eight runs in the bottom half of the first.
It may have been a sign from the beginning as Cory Leech hit a hot smash up the middle that pin-balled off both legs of the Tenoroc pitcher then rolled to the first baseman for the out.
Dayvon Terry followed with a single up the middle and Lewis walked to set the stage for Andrew McGuckin, who crushed a pitch over the right-centerfield fence for a three-run homer.
Walks to Matt Tyson and Kevin Myers and a single by Mason Huertas loaded the bases with two outs. Tyson scored on an error on a ground ball ball hit to second by Dalston Bryant to make the score 4-0 with the bases still loaded.
The Red Devils batted through the lineup to bring up Leech for his second at-bat of the inning. Leech cleared the bases with a triple into deep centerfield to put Avon Park up 7-0 and later 8-0 when Leech scored on an error by the Titans.
Avon Park added a run in the bottom of the second after McGuckin reached on an error and later scored on a single by Luis Perez as the Red Devils held a 9-0 lead after two innings.
Tenoroc put up a run in the top half the third to break the shutout and make the score 9-1, only to have the Red Devils respond with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Xavier Holdman started the inning reaching first after getting hit by a pitch and Leech walked. Two batters later, Lewis drilled a three-run homer over the right-field fence to make the score 12-1.
The Titans managed to post a run in the top of the fifth, but needed two for the game to continue under the mercy rule as the Red Devils won 12-2 after five innings.
“We did a good job on defense,” said Cornell. “Mason Huertas and Hunter Vanderpool both made outstanding catches in right field.”
Huertas flagged down a fly ball down the right-field line in the third inning that carried him into foul territory.
In the fifth inning, Vanderpool tracked down the ball near the right-field wall that looked destined for extra bases.
Lewis pitch the first two innings, giving up no runs on no hits with six strikeouts. Joe Jacobson pitched the final three innings, giving up two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
The Red Devils travel to Fort Meade next Monday then are on the road again on Tuesday to play the Lake Placid Green Dragons.
