AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils broke out to an early lead and never looked back in cruising to a 73-34 win over the Sebring Blue Streaks on Tuesday night.
“This was senior night for us,” said Avon Park Coach Paulette Daley. “We congratulated three seniors and Tajenay Vassell received an award for scoring over a 1,000 points this season. The girls played good tonight. This was our last regular season game and we will tip-off the district tournament on Tuesday but we still don’t know who we are playing.”
The Red Devils came out strong in the first period as Tajenay Vassell made four baskets Dashayla Hawthorne netted a 3-pointer and Asiah Dewberry and Keannia Williams each made a pair of shots.
Sebring’s Johneisha Rowe sank a pair of baskets narrowing the deficit. MyKerria Brown was fouled and made one of her free throws. The Red Devils scored again to take a 19-5 lead heading to the second period.
Avon Park continued to build its lead in the second period as Vassell and Hawthorne each made a pair of shots. Jamya Houston, Clarissa Garza and Williams each added baskets for Avon Park.
Sebring’s Brown made a couple of buckets and went two for three at the free throw line. Bella Lambert was sent to the line twice and made two of four shots. Genesis Gonzalez contributed a pair of shots. The Red Devils held a commanding 35-17 lead at the half.
Sebring’s Rowe and Paxton Brooks each netted a pair of shots to open the third quarter, but Avon Park’s Dewberry scored eight points and Vassell and Williams each made two shots a piece to give the Red Devils a 53-27 lead heading to the final period.
Sebring’s Gonzalez went two-for-two at the free throw line and also netted a shot. Lambert made a basket and Brown made one of two shots at the line for the Blue Streaks.
Vassell made three baskets for Avon Park and also banked in a 3-pointer. Dewberry netted a 3-pointer and added a basket. Hawthorne made one of two free throws and a basket for Avon Park. Garza sank a 3-pointer for the Red Devils as they eased to the victory over the Blue Streaks.
“The girls came out with energy and did well,” said Daley. “We still have some things to work on because the chemistry wasn’t right. Overall it was a good game. Sebring played a good game. Vassell had a great game and added to her 1,000 points. Asiah Dewberry and Dashayla Hawthorne were both in double digits. We are number two in the district just behind Mulberry who we lost to twice. I’m not sure who we face on Tuesday but we will be home.”
Sebring has had a challenging season, but the Blue Streaks continue to play hard.
“The girls never give up,” said Sebring’s Coach Jackie Childs. “Some of them got frustrated because they know they can play better than that. All of them know they can play better than that. It gets frustrating because you know they can. When you see them not get back when they are supposed to get back, you know they are tired. They are young. I moved three girls up from JV and they knew they weren’t going to get a lot of playing time but they went in and didn’t quit. We have to work on our shooting. We have good athletes just like everyone else. We just have to work on a few things before districts.”
Avon Park opens the Class 5A-District 8 tournament on Tuesday at home.
Sebring is on the road at Clewiston tonight in its last regular season game. The Blue Streaks begin play in the Class 6A-District 10 tournament on Tuesday with a road game against the DeSoto Bulldogs.
