BALTIMORE — The Boston Red Sox have upgraded their starting rotation by obtaining right-hander Andrew Cashner in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.
The deal was announced Saturday after Baltimore beat Tampa Bay 2-1 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The Red Sox also got cash while sending a pair of 17-year-old prospects to the Orioles.
Cashner is 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts for the team with the worst record in the majors. He has gone at least six innings in his last five starts and has a 1.41 ERA since the beginning of June.
The 32-year-old Cashner goes from the rebuilding Orioles to the defending World Series champion Red Sox, who are striving to get back into the postseason after getting off to a poor start. Boston began the day far back of AL East-leading New York but in the thick of the wild-card race.
The trade came less than three weeks before the July 31 trade deadline
Cashner is in the final season of a two-year, $16 million contract. He has a lifetime record of 55-82 with a 4.00 ERA.
Baltimore agreed to send Boston $1,777,839 to cover all but $1,577,000 of the $3,354,839 Cashner is due from his $8 million salary this year. Baltimore also agreed to make contingent payments on some of Cashner’s performance bonuses if he should achieve them.
The Orioles received infielder Noelberth Romero and outfielder Elio Prado.
Washington Nationals
The Washington Nationals have put Max Scherzer on the 10-day injury list because the ace right-hander has a mid-back strain.
An MRI on Scherzer’s back came back negative, and the three-time Cy Young Award winner had his start pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday. But he was placed on the injury list retroactive to July 10 after throwing a bullpen session before Saturday’s game.
Catcher Spencer Kieboom was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg to take Scherzer’s roster spot.
Scherzer was 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last nine starts before the All-Star break. He is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.