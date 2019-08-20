sale

Boston has shut down starting pitcher Chris Sale for the rest of the season.

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is receiving treatment for inflammation in his elbow that will shut him down for the rest of the regular season.

Orthopedist Dr. James Andrews gave Sale an injection of platelet-rich plasma on Monday and said he will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

The treatment could be good news for the ballclub, who feared that Sale might need Tommy John surgery. That would likely have cost him all of the 2020 season. But losing Sale deals a blow to the defending World Series champions’ already slim hopes for a repeat.

Sale went on the injured list on Saturday, four days after facing the Cleveland Indians. If he does not pitch again this season, he will finish with a 6-11 record and 4.40 ERA — both by far the worst in his career.

Sale signed a six-year, $160 million contract in March that includes $50 million in deferred money.

Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz was reinstated from the injured list on Monday after the minimum 10-day stay and will play through a ruptured tendon in his left wrist.

Cruz ruptured the tendon on Aug. 8, and the Twins feared he would miss significant time. But the team later learned he could play with the injury, and he has told the team he is pain-free.

“We haven’t really had a hint of a discussion related to discomfort, related to anything associated with his wrist,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s seemingly in great shape. He’s ready to play. He’s been adamant about that.”

The 39-year-old Cruz is hitting .294 with 32 homers and 76 RBIs for AL Central-leading Minnesota.

The Twins optioned right-handed reliever Zack Littell to Triple-A Rochester to make room for Cruz on the roster.

Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is expected to come off the injured list to start Thursday against Pittsburgh.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner had a bullpen session Monday. A smiling Scherzer said “See you Thursday,” as he walked by a group of reporters.

Scherzer has been on the injured list for most of the past six weeks because of a strained muscle in his back. His lone start in that span was on July 25, when he allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision against Colorado.

Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA in 20 starts. His 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings leads the NL.

