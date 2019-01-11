SEBRING – Anna Redding overcame cool temperatures and windy conditions to grab the lead after Thursday’s second round of the 64th Harder Hall Women’s Invitational.
Redding followed Wednesday’s opening round 72 with another even-par 72 for a two-day total of 144.
Just one stroke separates the top three players in the Championship Flight as Emilia Migliaccio carded a second round 72 for a total of 145, while YoonMin Han is third at 146.
Kathy Glennon leads for the second day in the Forever 49 division with a total of 154. Elin Tynan leads in the Ben Roman division with a total of 161. There was a hole-in-one on hole No. 5 by Linda Parson in the Ben Roman division.
“I was so excited and we were all crying when I got my hole-in-one,” said Parson. “We were just all so happy and did not know what to do. Everyone heard us. I love this competition and this is my first year playing here. I saw this tournament 15 years ago and kept waiting for some reason but here I am and now I got a hole-in-one. It was a little chilly so I put on my sisters jacket. She passed away four years ago, and I said ‘God bring me some good luck’ because I was playing awful today and she did. The hole-in-one happened right after that. I’ve been told that hole No. 5 is the hardest par 3 in the county. I absolutely love this course. It is old Florida, it is like going back in time, it is a gracious, wonderful course to play. I will come back for the rest of my life. The wind and the cold and these old bones don’t mix. I couldn’t swing but I did on No. 5.”
Glennon has a four-stroke lead in the Forever 49 division. Glennon shot a 77 for a two-day total of 154. Laura Carson fired a 79 and is at 158. Diane Lang shot an 80 and is at 162.
Tynan shot 80 and leads the Ben Roman division at 161, Clate Aydlett is second at 170 and Becky Krakowski is at 174.
The Harder Hall Women’s Invitational continues today and runs through Saturday. Spectators are welcome to watch at no charge.
