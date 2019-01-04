The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) recently announced the classifications for the upcoming 2019 and 2020 football seasons. The classifications are based on each school’s enrollment size.
For the Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons nothing has changed. Both Avon Park and Lake Placid will remain in Class 4A-Region 3.
There has been a few changes to the Class 4A-Region 3 lineup. The region shrank from 13 teams to 10. The Red Devils and Green Dragons will not only battle each other but also Tampa Catholic, Somerset Canyons, Clewiston, North River, Lakewood, Glades Central, Lemon Bay and Tenoroc. All of the teams are new to Class 4A except Tenoroc.
The Sebring Blue Streaks on the other hand have gone from Class 6A-District 8 to Class 5A-District 10 Region 3.
“We went down a classification to 5A,”said Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott. “We will be playing schools that are more our size. These last couple of years we have been playing schools that are bigger than us. We will see if this is a good thing for us.”
The Blue Streaks ended the 2018-2019 season with an impressive 8-4 record and were second in the Class 6A-District 8 with a record of 3-1. Sebring qualified for the state playoffs the last two years.
“We were competitive in 6A and we won a lot of games in the last three or four years,” Scott said. “We hope that this will benefit us especially when you think about numbers being down in football and especially at Sebring High School. We have been arriving with our 38 players and the other school will have 60 players but now the teams will be the same size as us. The numbers will be more comparable.”
The Class 5A-District 10 Region 3 is made up of five school. Sebring will compete against Mulberry, Lake Region, Lake Wales and Hardee.
“I think this will be beneficial and only time will tell,” said Scott. “It will not be a cake walk. We lost to a couple of the teams (Hardee and Lake Wales) last year that are now in our district. We still have our work cut out for us. We are not going to change anything, we are going to stay the same and do what we do. The only thing that is changing is the schedule.”
According to the FHSAA website:
After traveling the state this past year, the consensus the FHSAA heard from its athletic directors and coaches was that they wanted an equal number of teams by classification, an even number of teams in each district and region and no three-team districts. Moving schools would go against that sentiment and would create uneven classifications, regions or districts.
The staff has thoroughly reviewed the assignments and do not see any schools that are geographically isolated that would require movement to another classification (FHSAA Policy 12). To maintain the wishes of our constituents, the FHSAA will not be accepting appeals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.