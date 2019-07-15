SEBRING – Strong, passionate and inspirational is the best way to describe Judith and David Reed. The Reeds hope to inspire others and have made a few world records along the way. Judith Reed, who is 72-years-old, holds eight world records in powerlifting.
Judith was a self-proclaimed couch potato at the age of 62. She would take her kids, who were active, to their sporting events and practices but she personally didn’t do very much.
Her doctor had her do a bone density test to see where she stood. It showed that Judith was at the beginning of osteopenia so her doctor wanted to put her on medicine. Judith said no there must be something else she can do. Her doctor told her to start doing weight bearing exercises. Judith discussed it with her husband David and he took her to the gym and started her on a routine at the Y.M.C.A.
For the first two years Judith worked on getting stronger and David was really good about not making her sore because he knew if she got sore that she would quit. He started very lightly and then after two years Judith and David began working with a personal trainer, while David was working to getting his certification as a personal trainer. Once David got his certification the Reeds started working on heavy weights and built up from there. The main goal for Judith was getting her health back on track and all the prizes and records are just a bonus for her. She is living proof that older people can gain muscle and get stronger.
It is important that people over the age of 40 go to the doctor and get their bone density and organs checked. Weight bearing exercises are incredibly important. As we get older the chance of falling becomes greater. The muscles become less so the bones get thinner which rises the risk of falling and hurting yourself. Strength training and cardio come in to play.
Judith and David Reed work out four days a week. They work all the muscles in their body for two days and then for the other two days they work on their strength so they can compete at the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress.
The Reeds work out at Anytime Fitness in Avon Park for two days and the Y.M.C.A. two days a week. They switch gyms because both gyms have different equipment.
“When I was 70, David was talking with a friend saying ‘you should see my wife she is really good at doing the bench press and deadlift’,” Judith explained. “Our friend suggested putting me in competition and we didn’t know that there were competitions for weightlifting. We went to our first meet on my 70th birthday down in Fort Myers. I competed in the bench and deadlift and set my first world record in both events for my age and weight group. I benched 126-pounds and deadlifted 202 in the 132-weight class. It all started there and we have only gone up from there.”
Judith went back to the doctor to have her bone density rechecked. Her bone density was back up to the normal range and she had no issues whatsoever. Judith has fallen a couple of times but because of the muscle mass she has developed around her bones she avoided injury.
“I didn’t take any medicine I just hit the gym,” Judith said. “Working out has helped us both with our balance, flexibility, our endurance and our strength. It was not hard for me to get motivated because I did it with my husband. He has been really good about encouraging me and helping me to stay focused on my program.”
Judith is a showstopper, when she is working out people stop, videotape or watch in awe. She is an inspiration to many. One young lady came to Florida from New Hampshire and entered the same competition just to spend the day with Judith. There are several videos on Youtube of Judith lifting weights and she does it with a smile on her face.
“It is awesome to be an inspiration for others,” Judith said. “It wasn’t my goal when I started. I just wanted to get off the couch and get healthy. I actually shied away from the limelight. I am definitely open to people asking me questions or if they are looking for tips. I do recommend that if you are a couch potato like I used to be and want to get started working out, that you start out on a circuit and start at the lowest weight. Start slow, be consistent and don’t over do it. I recommend a personal trainer to show you how to use the machines and to get you started. You can also look up information on the internet on how to do a deadlift or how to do a bench press or how to use a certain machine. The internet has so much information and videos to show you how to work out. It does take time and won’t come over night but it will be worth it.”
Judith is the current world record-holder in the 148-pound weight class with a bench press of 148 pounds and a deadlift record of an incredible 259 pounds, after only two years of competing. David holds the world record for deadlifting at 380 pounds.
“We watch each other,” said David Reed. “If we see each other getting fatigued we stop or go to a lower weight. Women do not like to get sore and don’t like to get hurt. When I am training women I hold them back on purpose because if they end up with an injury, it is like starting over. I had congestive heart failure on March 18, 2018 and had a quadruple bypass and microvalve shutdown. I was dying and had five hours to live but by the grace of God, the cardiologist and the advancements in technology, I was saved. My cardiologist said because I was in great shape it saved my life. The doctors cleared me to do whatever I want and said to let my body tell me what I can do. Within ten weeks I was off of everything and back in the gym lifting weights. By August, 2018 I did my first deadlift of 325 pounds.”
Judith and David Reed recently competed at the Amateur American Powerlifting Federation Championships where they placed in the top three. They were then invited to the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress in Orlando starting August 16. David and Judith will be competing the same day in their respective divisions.
“At our age there are no couples that compete together,” David said. “It is very rare to see a husband and wife team set world records and we have been very fortunate.”
David and Judith Reed are very thankful for their sponsors Suncoast Adidas, McPhail Auto Sales and Sunshine Family Dentistry. Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate’s Brian Burritt gives the Reeds their workout every week, sets up their meets for them and has been an important part of the Reeds lives.
