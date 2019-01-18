SEBRING — Kevin Roberts founded the Champion for Children Foundation in 1994 with a mission to provide abuse and neglect prevention programs and early intervention services to children and families in Highlands County. However, he decided to retire a year and a half ago and turn over the organization into the capable hands of Carissa Marine.
With decades of his life spent pouring into the lives of children, Roberts determined that he would continue to make positive contributions to youth during his retirement and not sit on the sidelines while others were making the world a better place.
"I love the quote by Edward Bok, of Bok Gardens," Roberts said. "Make the world a bit better or more beautiful because you have lived in it."
One of Roberts' goals is to sprinkle water or sunshine into the gardens, or lives, of other people. He likes to nurture people. "I like to think of myself as a servant leader. When I was the CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, I practiced servant leadership, and I am still doing that as chairman of the board."
Roberts remembers the law of inertia from physics: a body in motion stays in motion, and a body at rest stays at rest. "When we have been in motion during our career and transition into retirement, it's dangerous to go into rest. Depression can set in. We stop relating to people and new experiences.
"It's important to stay active," Roberts said. "Volunteer, mentor others, exercise, hang around winners, fight the aging process, give back and worship at the church of your choice. Seek out a body of believers and give back in some way."
Roberts believes that serving others is a vital part of living. "I like to spread sunshine and make a positive impact in the lives of others and make the world a better place. I believe in being a giver and not a taker.
"When you give unselfishly of your time and talents to help others, you get the biggest blessing," Roberts said. "What a paradox is that?"
Roberts maintains important roles in the community and his family during his retirement. He serves as chairman of the board at Champion for Children Foundation, and he is the vice chair of the administrative board at Bible Fellowship Church. "I help with the finances [at BFC] and serve there as well. I hang around between services to encourage people."
One of his favorite ways to volunteer is to spend time teaching his grandchildren American history. He spends six to eight hours a week researching a different historical topic and then teaches that topic to his grandchildren, who are home-schooled, once a week.
"I'm bound and determined to teach them American history," Roberts said. He doesn't believe that history is as much of a priority in school systems as it once was. When he travels to various places during his retirement, he considers visiting places with historical significance so that he can take pictures and videos to show to his grandchildren.
"We call the teaching sessions Papaw Education Time, or PET time for short," Roberts said.
Matthew 5:16 speaks to Roberts' heart. "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." (KJV)
"When you pour light into someone's life, it's like an antiseptic," Roberts said. "It provides healing and helps ward off negative emotions.
"Depression, stress, bitterness are the dark parts of a person's life and emotions," he said. "A person can't thrive and be spiritually and emotionally healthy with those emotions that hurt.
"Tenderness, love, kindness and encouragement are emotions that heal," Roberts said. People can be part of the healing process for others.
"It's healing to hear that you are loved and valued," he said.
"No life is complete unless it includes services to others," Roberts said. He believes that all people, including those who are retired, should stay involved in serving the community.
"Retirement is not just about going places," he said. "Stay active and involved in your community at home.
"You can get depressed if you stay at home and stay isolated," he said. "You lose out on the joy of living. We are meant to be connected with others, not to be isolated."
Retirement has given Roberts a chance to ease his foot off of the accelerator of life. "I'm not operating at full medal to the pedal. I can pull back and work at a slower pace."
Another highlight of retirement is spending time with his wife, Debbie. "I've been married to Debbie for 46 years. With retirement, I have more time to date her."
Roberts wants to finish strong in his marriage and in his life. "Use the precious time God has give you to rekindle the dating of your spouse," he said. "I tell Debbie, 'Let's go off and make beautiful memories.'"
Instead of sitting at home and watching television, Roberts and his wife schedule things to look forward to and keep a calendar of engaging activities.
Roberts makes time on his calendar for writing letters to others. "I love to look around and think of a person who might benefit from an encouraging letter," he said. "I send it by snail mail on a high-quality card. I like doing that. It's like an 'atta boy' or a word of encouragement.
"Words of encouragement are like liquid gold," he said. In addition to writing letters to people who may need a kind word, he also sends hand-written notes to people who donate to Champion for Children.
Roberts has a passion for serving others and continues to volunteer during his retirement. "I have a passion for what I do. I like to be a part of what blesses others, blesses myself and glorifies God."
