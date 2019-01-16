Those wanting to take part in the 2019 Heartland Senior Games bowling, mah jongg or cycling must submit their registrations by January 31.
For snowbirds who have just returned or for other seniors who are a little forgetful, the deadline for golf, euchre, shuffleboard, table tennis, horseshoes and pickleball is January 18th. As we don’t want to overlook anyone, we’ll allow you a couple of extra days to get those forms in to any of the SFSC campuses. As long as they are hand delivered by Monday, January 21 or postmarked no later than the 21st, they will be accepted.
The deadline to compete in bridge, track and field, swimming and tennis is February 7.
Registration forms can be picked up at the South Florida State College Campus in Arcadia, Bowling Green, Lake Placid or Avon Park. Forms can also be found at the Bowl of Fun Lanes in Wauchula, the Avon Park Shuffleboard Club, Legacy Bicycles in Sebring, or the Sebring Recreation Club. Registration forms and other information about the Heartland Games can be found online at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames.
Bowling – Bowl Of Fun Lanes, Wauchula – February 11 and 18
When bowlers arrive at Bowl of Fun Lanes they are likely to be greeted by the effervescent Sue Merritt who was in charge of the Heartland Senior Games bowling at the Heartland Bowl in Sebring for years.
Larry and Jean Barwick and their son Larry will be found working at the counter or in the background. The Barwicks bought the establishment in 1972 and have kept it going ever since. This is the third year that Bowl Of Fun Lanes has been home to the Heartland Games.
Bowlers from the many leagues throughout the Heartland are invited to join in, have some fun, win a medal or two and meet some great new people. As bowling is being contested in Wauchula, the organizers hope to see even more participation from residents in Bowling Green, Wauchla, Zolfo Springs and Arcadia.
Singles take to the lanes on Monday, February 11 starting at 9:00 a.m. Doubles and mixed doubles will take over the Bowl of Fun starting at 8:30 on Monday, February 18.
Mah Jongg – Tropical Harbor – Lake Placid – February 15
Mah Jongg, a game invented by the Chinese in the 1800s or earlier was brought to the West in the 1920’s and was added to the Heartland Games in 2017.
At the 2018 mah jongg tournament held in Sebring, participants were asked if they would be willing to journey to Lake Placid to play this year and they agreed wholeheartedly. Patty Lee and Evelyn Kortas from Tropical Harbor were more than willing to host the 2019 tournament to give residents living in Lake Placid, Arcadia and Okeechobee an opportunity to play closer to home.
In previous years, only women have signed up to compete but Lee and Kortas are certain that at least one man from Tropical Harbor will be in attendance on February 15. It would be great to see other males try their hand at this challenging game of skill, strategy, calculation and luck.
Cycling — Sun N Lake, Sebring – February 16
Cyclists will congregate on the back roads of Sun n Lake, Sebring to compete in 5k and 10k time trials. Riders of all abilities will challenge the course on recumbent and regular bikes.
Riders will head off at one minute intervals on the 5k course that starts at Balboa, heads east along Sun n Lake Blvd., north on Gerona Ave., west on Cortez then south on Balboa Blvd. to the finish line. Riders in the 5k event won’t get a great deal of rest before Dan Andrews of Legacy Bicycles in Downtown Sebring sends them off on the 10k course, which is simply two laps of the same route.
The time trials are exciting to watch and spectators are most welcome to come out to see the riders in action. Please be sure to arrive well before 9:00 so as not to interfere with the cyclists.
Area residents are asked to take extreme care while driving on these roads the morning of Saturday, February 16.
