AVON PARK – After three years the Relay for Life made a triumphant return. All money raised goes to the American Cancer Society who will help local cancer patients. The relay began with cancer survivors making a lap as the crowd cheered on. Some survivors walked and those that were unable to walk rode in a golf cart and all were escorted by their caregivers. The survivors were treated to dinner and a motivational speaker.
“We love having Relay for Life in our town,” said Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson. “We couldn’t be happier to have such an important organization. There are untold millions of people affected by cancer every year and I am just happy to see that local community leaders are willing to come out and support something like this. This will help local people battling cancer. I’m glad they are doing everything they can to make it a little bit better for these families. My grandpa had intestinal sarcoma cancer in 2000 and made a full recovery. He was the first in a medical trial and is now in medical journals because he is the first person ever to live from that cancer. Since that drug came out there is a 97 percent survival rate. You never know how God is going to do your miracle. Hopefully we can make this bigger and better next year. We want to get more businesses and community leaders to help us out. We need more people and hopefully make this bigger and better every year.”
Tonya Ferguson-Chams is currently battling colon cancer and is the reason the Relay for Life is back in Highlands County. She was diagnosed two years ago while pregnant and has been fighting ever since. She underwent abdominal surgery and gave birth to her daughter at 30 weeks. Her friends and family wanted to create a team in her honor but soon found out that the Relay for Life had not been in Highlands County for three years. Her friends stepped up and brought back the Relay for Life.
“Today we are celebrating survivors and warriors of cancer,” said Tonya Ferguson-Chams. “All money donated will go to the American Cancer Society that will help fund research and to help patients of Highlands County. That can be rides to and from appointments or to pay for treatments. Everyone is having fun and raising money for a good cause. I feel great after the survivors walk. I am actually feeling pretty good. I haven’t had chemo in the last month because my immune system hasn’t been able to handle it but I am actually feeling pretty great today. I will be back on maintenance chemo starting the 28th and so far so good. My last scan showed everything is stable so praise God.”
Ferguson-Chams friends feel blessed to be able to help. For them it is personal.
“It all started with a little lady who is battling cancer (Tonya),” said an emotional Brenda Anderson. “I unfortunately had the pleasure of caring for her baby at her bedside as she recovered the first time from chemotherapy. I was originally going to be her team captain but that didn’t work out, we ended up heading the event instead. I am honored to head this event. I am a caregiver of my husband and two sons who all have melanoma. My father is a lung cancer survivor and my mother is a skin cancer survivor. This is personal for me. No matter how much money we raise I know it will never be enough but at least it will help someone. To know they can call the American Cancer Society if they need anything. If they need transportation, treatment or anything. I am very blessed that I am physically able to do this. I have never done this before, I have been a team captain but never a chairman. I am very honored that they asked me to do it and I have a fabulous team. We have all come together to make this happen. I am very blessed to be a part of it.”
Several teams participated in the event. Each team had to have at least one person walking at all times. The event was carnival themed and teams each had something different at their tents. There were bounce houses, food, games and much more.
“I have skin cancer and I have had several spots removed,” said survivor Fran Hudson. “This event means a lot because there are people that need help that aren’t getting it. We are blessed with good insurance but several people don’t have that. I am having fun. I rode in the golf cart for the survivors walk and I think this is wonderful. People aren’t aware of what is going on and this spreads the awareness of what needs to be done.”
Relay for Life plans to return for a second year and hopes to make the event bigger and better. To donate to the American Cancer Society please visit cancer.org.
