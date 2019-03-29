Once in a lifetime chance to meet and hear a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient on Memorial Day, at the local Sea Services Museum at 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring. The president of the museum, John Cecil, Curator extraordinaire Fred Carino, welcomes all to attend.

The guest speaker is a Medal of Honor recipient, James E. Livingston, who, as a young lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War, saved many young Marines’ lives, putting their safety above his own.

As a young teenage Marine who went through Parris Island, where James Livingston was commandant at a different time in history, I, as a young man who is about to become 90 years of age, have not met a more sincere honorable man.

The many years he has given of his life in service to his country, many men could not endure. It is my wish that his life as a Marine leader in life be made into a movie so as to educate America’s young men and women in future generations to look up to as a role model.

Billie Jewett

Sebring

