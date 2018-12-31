SEBRING — A number of well-known people within the community died in 2018, some tragically, but all have impacted Highlands County in a positive way, making it a better place to live and inspiring citizens to continue the work that they started.
Ellene Fields
Ellene E. Fields, a former Sebring councilwoman and longtime downtown Sebring business owner, was remembered as someone who cared about making the city a better place to live.
“She was highly regarded,” former Sebring mayor George Hensley said. He served with Fields during her tenure as councilwoman from 1985-95. Fields was president of the council from 1991-92, at a time when the city was grappling with the issue of what to do with its utility system, which was ultimately sold.
She also served on the Sebring Airport Authority Board from 1996-2012. Fields, 82, died on Jan. 13.
Fr. Peter Sheehan
Father J. Peter Sheehan, a Catholic priest and a native Floridian, died at Good Shepherd Hospice after a brief illness on Feb. 26. He was 91.
During his life, he maintained a strong love for his family, his Irish heritage and for his country. He enjoyed tennis, swimming and was generously philanthropic to many well-deserving organizations.
After his retirement, he moved to Sebring to be closer to his family. He was welcomed by the pastor and the people of St. Catherine Catholic Church, for whom he served in the role of assistant priest his final 27 years.
Col. Bill Jones
William “Bill” N. Jones, age 82, died on March 13. He was born in Avon Park. Upon graduation from military school, he served in the United States Army as a front-line paratrooper and surveyor.
He was a licensed pilot and flight instructor and retired from the Miami Beach Police Department after 20 years of service. After moving back to Avon Park, he was involved in many business endeavors and then became the first undersheriff for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department and retired from there after 15 years of service.
Kathy Fluharty, in human resources for the Sheriff’s Office, said Jones was one of the best bosses she ever knew. Behind his staid exterior was a kind man, she said.
Pauline White
Many in Sebring knew Pauline White as a civic leader who served as a Sebring councilwoman and a business community advocate.
White served two terms as a Sebring City Councilwoman from 1993-99, Sebring City Clerk Kathy Haley said.
Former Mayor George Hensley said he felt that he and White worked well together.
“Pauline was a very active and engaging council member,” he said. “She was a person who was interested in the city and the welfare of the city.”
All the while, Henderson said, White had a strong faith in Christ. “She gave God the credit for everything she ever did,” Henderson said.
White was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring for 38 years.
Deputy Sheriff William Gentry
William J. Gentry Jr. died May 7 after being shot by Joseph Edward Ables, a 69-year-old resident of Lake Placid. Gentry had walked over to Ables’ house, after talking with a neighbor, to get his side of a dispute involving a cat.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said, “William Gentry was an excellent deputy. He was very experienced and was passing along that experience by helping mentor young deputies as a field training officer. He was more than just a deputy. He was a friend, a family member, an animal lover and a talented artist.
“Deputy Gentry was a hero when he was alive,” Blackman said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice and died protecting the citizens of Highlands County. He was also a hero in death, saving countless lives through the donation of his organs and tissues. There is not a day that goes by that he is not remembered in some way, and I am sure that will be the case for a long time to come.”
Charles Reynolds
Charles V. Reynolds wrote his Growing Pains columns weekly as a volunteer Master Gardener. Like everything he did, it was a labor of love.
During his time as a Master Gardener he wrote at least 80 horticulture-related articles. “He wrote with humor as if he were having a conversation with each reader,” Highlands County Residential Horticulture Agent David Austin said. “When you read them he might as well been spinning a tale in your own living room.”
Reynolds struck up a friendship with Tommy Sauls, a local guard at the Avon Park Correctional Institution, who was in charge of the State Prison’s Ornamental Plant Nursery. Together they forged a path for the inmates to be trained in FNGLA (Florida Nursery, Growers & Landscape Association) certification and agriculture pesticide applicator training.
Jay Meisel
For nearly six years, Jay Meisel spent his time walking the halls at the Highlands County Courthouse, going to the Sebring Police Department, and attending night meetings of the Sebring City Council, all for stories to appear in the Highlands News-Sun or former Highlands Today. He laid his pen and notebook down for a final time and died quietly in his sleep on June 17.
Commander Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police Department said, “Regarding Jay, he was a great person and a very good reporter. Although a little quirky, Jay had funny sense of humor and a knack for taking notes that absolutely no one else would be able to decipher. Jay made a lot of friends within the law enforcement community and will be missed.”
President of the Sebring City Council Charlie Lowrance said, “About Jay, I can simply say, and I think it is a great compliment, Jay reported the news very accurately. No hidden agenda, no misquotes, just the way it happened.”
Hank Kowalski
As a young man, Hank Kowalski fought the Germans in World War II as a gunner, firing on them from a B-26 bomber. In his retirement years, he battled forces in Highlands County that threatened to destroy the environment with the same ferocity that he had shown while fighting in Europe.
He traded his gun for verbal debates and environmental newspaper articles, but the fight never left Hank. He just changed battlefields.
Kowalski became a resident of Highlands County when he was 58, and he had a partner in his fight to preserve his new landscape — his wife, Ruth. Ruth and Hank volunteered at Archbold Biological Station and learned how to protect native plant and animal species.
Marvin Desselle
Marvin Linn Desselle, 66, of Lake Placid, died on July 11. Desselle was a resident of Highlands County since 1998.
Desselle retired from the United States Air Force after 24 years where he was stationed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Tehran, Iran, and Okinawa, Japan. During his service, he earned the rank of master sergeant serving in the Vietnam, Desert Storm and Gulf Wars. He was proud to be involved in many military functions and created PTSD4Vets, where he trained service dogs for veterans and people with disabilities for the surrounding counties.
Drew Jones
Drew Jones was also known as “Mr. Henscratch,” a business that he owned for 10 years. “Drew embraced his career at the vineyard from day one and enjoyed meeting all the new friends that became his family,” Henscratch Farm’s Facebook post said. Jones died on Sep. 24 after a sudden cardiac arrest that led to his anoxic brain injury.
Jones will best be remembered for his infectious laughter and charismatic style, the Facebook post said.
Harry Bennett
In 1973 John McClellan called Harry Bennett to be chaplain of Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park, Florida (now Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center in Sebring). At age 66, he retired. He afterwards said that was just the year the pay checks quit, but the work went on! He remained active as a volunteer chaplain, both at Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center and at Royal Care Nursing Home in Avon Park.
For 45 years Bennett made rounds and ministered to the residents of Hillcrest (now Royal Care) and other nursing homes.
Highlands County will continue to remember these community leaders who have impacted the lives of countless people.
