SEBRING — Marisol Lopez, who was also known as Marisol Rosado-Carmona, died in the tragic SunTrust shooting on Wednesday, but memories of her kindness will live on in the hearts of friends, family and co-workers.
Lopez’s dedication to work was shown by her winning the Teller of the Year award for SunTrust several years ago. She made an impression on customers who appreciated her willingness to serve them and help them with their banking needs.
Lopez, 55, was married to Victor Lopez-Diaz since 1992, according to Victor’s Facebook post. The couple had two children, Kiara and Victor Lopez, and list Lake Placid as their hometown.
Theresa Rhodes taught Kiara and Victor Lopez when they were in preschool. Rhodes has fond memories of the children and their mom, Marisol Lopez.
Rhodes said, “She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside — loving wife, mother and friend. She was a true Christian and a wonderful person who touched so many lives.”
Kimberly Carter Dudley posted fond memories of Lopez on Facebook. She stated, “I met Marisol Rosado-Carmona in 2003 when I became the branch manager at the SunTrust office in Lake Placid. She was a great worker. The customers loved her and she loved helping others. We worked together through good days and times when it was just the two of us ‘holding down the fort.’ We have talked together, cried together, prayed together and supported each other through some most difficult days.
Co-workers planned a surprise baby shower for Dudley. “I was off that day and I remember Marisol making up some excuse to get me to come to the office,” Dudley said. “When I arrived, I remember her saying that she needed me to come to the conference room, where the other managers and the team was waiting with food and gifts for my baby shower.
“Marisol’s light and life shined brightly,” Dudley said. “She loved people, her family, friends and church especially, and that love was apparent to everyone who met and knew her.
“My heart and prayers are with her husband, Victor, her children, Victor and Kiara, her family, church family, work family and friends,” Dudley said. “Our lives are forever blessed for having shared time and space with her. May the God of all peace give us comfort and her memory be a blessing.”
Shelley Lopez echoed Dudley’s statements on Facebook. “In July 1998 I was a 22-year-old branch manager at SunTrust Bank in Lake Placid,” Shelley Lopez said. “In walks Marisol Rosado-Carmona ready to interview for my open full-time teller position. It only took about five minutes for me to know that she had the job!
“What always stood out about Marisol was her kindness, her giving heart, her sweet spirit, and her willingness to help everyone,” Shelley Lopez said. “She never complained, never lost her temper, and had a work ethic second to none! I remember nominating her for the Teller of the Year Award without her knowing. We attended the awards ceremony in Orlando where they announced her as the winner.
“She was so humble and truly surprised,” Shelley Lopez said. “I, however, never had a doubt that she deserved this award, plus much more. Marisol always went out of her way for others. She welcomed my tiny new baby, Karley, into her home at 6 a.m. on branch manager meeting days so I could make it to Winter Haven on time. She would pack her up and take her to daycare with little Victor and Kiara.
“Yesterday, the world lost this amazing lady in a senseless tragedy,” Lopez said. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Marisol and her co-workers. But I am forever grateful to have known her. She was a special person who will never be forgotten. My heart goes out to her family, the families of the other victims, and to Sharon Thompson Middleton on the loss of her team.”
Rev. Dr. Luz Maldonado, Lopez’s pastor posted these remarks on Facebook for her congregation. Maldonado stated, “Dear friends and brothers, it is with great sadness that I let you know that Marisol Rosado-Carmona, Marisol Lopez, member of our church Nuevo Pacto was one of the victims of the bank SunTrust in Sebring. We ask for your prayers for your husband, children, family and all who have been touched by this tragedy.”
“I was praying it wasn’t someone I knew personally but in this small town, I knew those chances were slim to none,” Griselda Morrison said on a Facebook post. “I will always remember meeting Victor and Kiara Lopez [Lopez’s children] first in middle school. They were the nicest kids in orchestra class with me.
“Then I met their mom and dad, they always helped other people, were at every concert, she always had encouraging words to say to anybody with that warm smile,” Morrison said. “I’m so sorry this happened to someone so loving and kind like Mrs. Marisol. She lived for her family, especially her kids. Victor and Kiara, I’m so so sorry, I’m praying that God gives you the peace within yourselves to get through this.”
Praying for the family and friends
