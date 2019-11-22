It seems walking into a room and then wondering why I came in there is happening more often. Maybe it’s having so much on my mind with the process of the hangar project, the school program, or just transitioning into my seventh decade of walking around the planet. I take lots of vitamins and even something Becky found that is supposed to help with memory. It seems to be working.
Pilots have lots of memories etched into their minds. It might be the first flight, the first lesson or when the first solo flight occurred. Being with Experimental Aircraft Association, there are many for me, such as flying the B-17 Aluminum Overcast to the Avon Park bombing range or the effort it took pushing on the right rudder to keep the Ford Tri-motor straight. There are many more. Pilots are lucky because we have a “required” memory aid, our logbook.
As a pilot you keep a logbook, which is a journal of your flights. Some formats are more detailed than others, but the basics are covered. The date, aircraft “N” number, type of aircraft, flight time either as pilot in command or as a crew member, where you took off from and the places you landed during your journey. One of the most interesting in my logbook is the “comment section” at the end of the horizontal column that holds all the other recorded information.
That is where my comments and reflections are recorded about the flight: the places, sights, weather conditions, things that happened and the people I met. Logbooks are important to keep track of your flights and your hours within a certain time period to stay current. To carry passengers, a pilot will need to conduct three flights within 90 days. To fly at night with a passenger requires three take-offs and landings to a full stop at night. A pilot is also required to have a flight review or “bi-annual” of one hour of flight time and one hour of ground schools with a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) every 24 months to stay current. It is all signed off by the CFI and recorded in the logbook. A logbook is one of the most important possessions a pilot has.
After I achieved my private pilots license, my CFI brother-in-law presented me with a larger leather-bound logbook with my name embossed in gold on the front cover. I was thrilled and I was excited to fill the pages. My little black first logbook was pushed to the side and I immediately began using the new logbook. Over the years, that little black logbook has gone into hiding. We are still searching.,
As I record the flights and hours to stay current within my 90-day window, I sometimes flip back to the beginning pages and the trip down memory lane begins. It sometimes lasts for hours as I sit and remember the places, flights, and people. The signatures of all the CFIs approving the Bi-annuals brings back many of the strong relations built over the years. Flying an airplane is much more that putting time in the air. It is the people and places and the multitude of memories that makes it special. “A mile of highway will take you out of town, a mile of runway will take you anywhere in the world.”
I have another “logbook” that has recorded much my last year’s effort though it doesn’t record the flight time. It has recorded all that had to be done to complete the hangar expansion and build the high school aviation program. It is my Dayplanner. I have used the system for 25plus years and it too has the dates, places, and details of things scheduled and accomplished. Each entry has more than an item to be done and checked off.
It notes many of the people and situations that have brought forward so many good things for our youth programs. It is a significant reminder that it has taken a team effort of our community working together on a common goal. As much as it is nice to revisit many of the adventures and accomplishments of the past, it is also a humble reminder that has never been, and never will be, a solo effort.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.
