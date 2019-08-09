Dozens of people were killed and/or injured during mass murders in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. While many factors may have contributed to these mass murders, one common factor remained: the use of an assault weapon.
These assault weapons should be removed from our country because they infringe on our constitutional right to the pursuit of happiness and living in peace without fear.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Gun clutchers think that rights revolve only around them. They can't get past their own paranoia and that has to become everyone else's problem. Over 300 million guns in America tell me we're not 'good guys with guns' or 'law abiding citizens'. We also can't protect ourselves from ourselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.