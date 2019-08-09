Dozens of people were killed and/or injured during mass murders in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. While many factors may have contributed to these mass murders, one common factor remained: the use of an assault weapon.

These assault weapons should be removed from our country because they infringe on our constitutional right to the pursuit of happiness and living in peace without fear.

LeRoy Esler

Sebring

