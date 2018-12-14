SEBRING — Tony Collins, owner of the Nan-cess-o-wee, is moving forward with his plans to renovate the historic building into modern apartments and store fronts. He is carefully assembling all the pieces of the project, so he can begin construction by the middle of March 2019.
He plans to close on a loan from Synovus Bank by March of 2019 to finance the repairs.
In addition, Collins has received a promise of $450,000 from the Community Redevelopment Agency to assist in funding the remodel, and he has executed a 40-year lease agreement with the City of Sebring to lease a portion of a parking lot behind the Nan-cess-o-wee to provide adequate parking for the apartments.
According to Collins’ agreement with the CRA, he must receive at least $2 million in funding from Synovus Bank for the remodel, and the property must be renovated according to the design that has been approved by the CRA.
The basic facade, or outside of the building, must maintain its historical character, but the inside of the building will be altered to provide modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, which will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
The CRA is providing funding because “the property is historic, but it is vacant, dilapidated and constitutes slum and blight in the downtown area of the City of Sebring,” the agreement states. “The developer [Tony Collins] is interested in renovating the property, but the renovation is not cost effective.”
With funding from the CRA, Collins will be able to implement a project that would otherwise not be cost effective. The apartment buildings will increase residential density in the downtown area and this will provide shoppers to support downtown businesses.
The City of Sebring has agreed to lease parking spaces to Collins, and he will also add parking spaces behind the building. The first year Collins will only pay $1,200 to lease the parking lot, but during this time period he will be renovating the building.
The second year the lease will be $2,400, and the third year, it will be $3,500 for the portion of the parking lot being utilized by the Nan-cess-o-wee. After the third year, the city will use the consumer price index as a basis for determining the rent, but “at no time will the rate decrease,” the agreement states.
Collins will be responsible for the maintenance, repair and upkeep of the parking lot, including the landscaping.
With the restoration of the Nan-cess-o-wee, residents will be able to rent modern apartments, and the City of Sebring will benefit from having an historic building renovated and additional shoppers for their downtown district.
