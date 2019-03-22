SEBRING — Congressman Greg Steube probably didn’t surprise anyone when he said Washington, D.C., seems mired in partisan politics.
He said he was a little surprised when, immediately after being sworn in as representative for Florida’s 17th Congressional District, the federal government shut down for almost two months.
“It’s certainly interesting,” Steube said, remarking that when he left D.C. last week, it was snowing and in the 30s. “So it’s always good to come home.”
He said the first real district work he was able to get done was last week, and requested any input.
Currently, Steube serves on three committees and six subcommittees, many of which are scheduled at the same time.
He serves on the Judiciary Committee on the following subcommittees:
- Immigration and Citizenship
- Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security
- Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law
He also serves on the Oversight Committee, which recently heard testimony from Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Donald Trump. There, Steube sits on the Subcommittee for Government Operations.
Finally, Steube sits on the Veterans Affairs Committee. He was active-duty military for five years with a tour in Iraq in 2006-2007.
“I have personally gone through the VA process. Actually I’m still going through the VA process,” Steube said. “So I think it’s good to have someone that’s a vet, that’s actually going through the VA process, and has dealt with that personally, to better understand how our VA process works.
On that committee, he sits on the Subcommittee for Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs and the Subcommittee for Health, which deals with all the VA hospital and clinic facilities.
“I think in this Congress, that is one area that there can be some bipartisan work to get done,” Steube said.
He’s filed two bills. One would allow those exposed to radiation on a Pacific atoll in World War II to be compensated for their injuries. Another would remove the fee on veteran group events in D.C.
Steube also said he’s working on making the Choice Program, which allows veterans to receive care from a community provider through the Department of Veterans Affairs, truly a “choice” among providers.
Overall, he said, Congress is very partisan. As soon as something passes the House, the Senate president holds a press conference to say they will not take those bills up.
Among these fights, he said, are border wall funding, voting rights and gun control bills, on which the votes are strictly along party lines.
“Unfortunately, that’s the environment that we’re in,” Steube said.
Another example, he said, was how the Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed 81 people in search of evidence of obstruction of justice by the Trump organization.
“So I guess we’ve gone from Russia collusion to obstruction, and that’s, unfortunately, what our committees are spending our time on,” Steube said.
He also stated that the citizenship question for the 2020 U.S. Census was one of the matters that took up five to six hours of the Oversight Committee. Steube said the question has always been on the census, but committee members asked the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross why he wanted it instated.
The Center for Immigration Studies, at cis.org, states that the question has been asked on and off through the census’ history. The last time it was a universal mandatory question was 1950, the Center states. It wasn’t asked in 1960, although the birthplace has been asked.
The Center states citizenship and birthplace were on the 1970, 1980, 1990 and 2000 Census forms, but was not mandatory. Both were taken off for 2010.
The 2020 proposal is to reinstate a citizenship question, not a birthplace question.
Steube said he would like to spend committee time on other matters, but is outvoted as a member of the minority party in the House. Instead, he’s focusing on bipartisan issues as much as he can.
When he asked what he can do for Highlands County, Commissioner Don Elwell said, many of Highlands’ concerns would be mirrored throughout Steube’s nine-county district.
With a population of 15-20 percent veterans, whatever he can do for them will help Highlands County, Elwell said.
On budget, Elwell said he would like to see Congress pass one — close to balanced.
“Because we all see the debt. We see the 22-trillion plus (dollars) that we’re looking at now,” Elwell said. “That is a large ship to turn, and certainly not one that can be turned in a few years, much less a decade or so.”
Beginning the process of balancing it, he said, would be important.
Elwell also said much of the economy, being based on agriculture, would need Steube’s advocacy, since many in D.C. don’t understand it as intimately.
If there is extra money available, Elwell said, Highlands County needs it for infrastructure, including U.S. 27, connection routes and evacuation routes.
“And even just monies that can be used to four-lane roads that are just two lane(s), that are causing us to lose a lot of our citizens,” Elwell said, pausing, “because it’s two-lane road.”
Elwell said infrastructure will also help attract new business, not just with roads but also broadband and other communications technology.
Steube said the president’s budget would address reducing that deficit over the next 15 years. He said Democrats spoke against it immediately.
A budget did pass, but Steube said he voted against it for the reasons Elwell mentioned: “It was another $390 billion that did nothing to address the deficit.”
He knows it will have to be dealt with again in the fall.
He also said infrastructure is key for the whole district. He hopes other members of the Florida delegation can help.
In closing, Commissioner Greg Harris asked Steube to keep an eye out for the county’s Hurricane Irma reimbursement check from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
