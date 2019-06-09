SEBRING — Authorities said an Avon Park man allegedly assaulted and held his girlfriend captive inside a residence twice in a span of 24 hours last week.
Trey Damarcus Taver, 25, was arrested Wednesday, June 5 by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. Taver is being charged with assault with intent to commit a felony, battery, and kidnapping-false imprisonment. The Avon Park resident has a previous criminal history within Highlands County for such offenses as felony fleeing to elude, battery, and resisting officers with violence. He was also previously arrested for possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, but it was during this week’s argument that circumstances spun out of control. Taver allegedly became violent after accusing the victim of infidelity.
Deputies responded to a delayed domestic dispute complaint Wednesday at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Sebring, where contact was made with the victim. The victim reported two separate incidents to deputies.
In the first incident, officials report it was during an escalating domestic dispute that the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, and then forced her to take a shower without the curtain drawn. The victim said Taver then made her lay in bed with him afterward, holding her all night so that she could not get away.
“The suspect grabbed her, then began swinging her around throwing her into the furniture,” according to the arrest report. “She attempted to leave the residence when he grabbed her by the throat.”
“The suspect locked the door and then refused to let her leave,” according to the report.
During the second incident, Wednesday, the victim reported another argument started between Taver and the victim with Taver accusing the victim of infidelity.
“He punched her in the face with a closed fist,” the report states. “He then picked up a glass tabletop and swung it at her.”
“I’ll [expletive] kill you,” Taver said, according to the report. Taver allegedly told the victim the only way one of them was going to leave was if she died or he died, authorities say.
When Taver went into a bedroom, the victim was able to leave the residence, the report states.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies reported the victim suffered significant multiple injuries, including bruises to the face, breast and stomach. Deputies report Taver was located and arrested Wednesday and subsequently transported to Highlands County Jail without incident.
A temporary protection for the victim was ordered by the Highlands County Court. Taver is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m., June 13.
Victims of domestic violence in Highlands County have resources available to them. Those in need can call Highlands County Safehouse at 863-773-4444 or the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873. Area law enforcement stations offer assistance and direction. Residents may also visit or contact the Peace River victim services 24-hour crisis line at 863-386-2700.
A list of community resources provided by United Way, is also available online by searching for Highlands County Quick Guide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.