SEBRING — At some point in everyone’s life when decisions must be made for the care of a loved one. Caring for an elderly person can be difficult and expensive. Many people are still working full time while trying to care for their aging parents. The decision to place a loved one in an assisted living facility or skilled nursing home is hard emotionally and financially.
Set aside for a moment the guilt of placing a parent in a facility; seeing news reports on abuse that happens in them is overwhelming. Unfortunately, elder abuse is all too prevalent. Elder abuse is the broad term used to describe the sexual, neglect, physical, psychological and financial abuse of senior citizens.
Reporting elder abuse can be done with one confidential phone call to 1-800-96-ABUSE or email https://reportabuse.dcf.state.fl.us/. The Department for Elder Affairs suggests using the hotline for an urgent problem or calling 911 if the person is in imminent danger. The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program will investigate complaints; call 888-831-0404.
The Nursinghomeguide.com says 2 million cases are reported each year and one out of 10 patients will experience some form of abuse.
The State of Florida Department of Health and the Agency for Health Care Administration license and inspect the care facilities. They perform surprise inspections at the facilities and list deficiencies if any are found. The deficiencies are classed on how dangerous they are to a patient’s health and safety.
When searching for a facility, Agency for Health Care Administration has an interactive web site with facility comparisons. A facility’s inspections are a matter of public record and can be found on the website at ahca.myflorida.com.
Abuse includes neglect by staff. The staff are often short-handed or not qualified to hold their positions. These would be items that should be reported to the hotline. AHCA checks into personnel records and patient file for missing or incomplete records.
An example of an incomplete record would be a health assessment form with no medication list, no medical diagnosis or medical history upon admission. With no medical diagnosis, there can be no plan of treatment. This was the case with the Summary Statement of Deficiencies dated Feb. 6 from Fairway Pines at Sun n’ Lake.
On the same report, records concerning employee training showed some staff missing required training. There was a total of six deficiencies during that inspection that was a precursor to the facility’s license renewal. The assisted living facility’s license expired Feb. 28, 2019. AHCA’s website shows the license renewal is under review as of March 3.
Nu-Hope Executive Director, Ingra Gardner addresses the abuse issues everyday by helping seniors age in place.
“The statistics are quite disheartening but abuse in nursing homes and assisted living facilities does occur,” she said. “One study reports that one in every four residents in long-term facilities experience some form of physical abuse. The reality is one out of 14 incidents are ever reported.
As members of our community, we are the voice for these seniors.”
