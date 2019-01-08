SEBRING — Last Thursday was the first time Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services had visited the Avon Park house full of live and dead animals.
When asked if the house at 1367 Memorial Drive had flown under the Sheriff’s Office radar, Animal Services Lt. Clay Kinslow said, “Oh, yeah. Definitely.” He was surprised not to have had reports on it earlier, given how much it reeked.
“There was just a ‘death smell,’” Kinslow said. “It hit me in the face when I got out of the truck.”
Sheriff Paul Blackman has since said in a statement he would like to have a local ordinance from the Board of County Commission to require all those serving as foster shelters for rescue animals to register with the county for regular inspections. As of press time, Blackman is not scheduled to talk at today’s commission meeting.
The Sheriff’s Office already does that for shelters and their multiple-animal foster homes here in the county, Kinslow said, because of a case last year in Tampa.
That case only had 10 dead animals, he said. It was enough to prompt the Sheriff’s Office to have Animal Services do quarterly checks.
This doesn’t apply to people who adopt rescue animals or own several animals, Kinslow said. It’s only on those who house animals for an animal rescue organization.
“That’s just something proactive that we do here,” Kinslow said. “A lot of people here are trying to help out the animals.”
Thursday’s house managed to escape notice because the animal rescue organization where 66-year-old Jinece Elizabeth Loughry volunteers is based out of county: Hardee Animal Rescue Team (HART), affiliated with Hardee Animal Clinic.
When told of the situation, Kinslow said, the group “stepped in.”
He said they shaved and groomed the animals and had their veterinarian, Dr. William Lovett Jr., check them.
“I think they didn’t have good procedures,” Kinslow said.
While all their animals had microchips embedded in their skin, he said HART didn’t monitor whether or not they had been adopted.
Allegedly, Loughry had told HART officials she had adopted out the animals, but kept them instead. Arrest reports show she was charged with 72 counts of animal cruelty, including the 23 animals that died in her care.
One died while deputies were on the scene, arrest reports said.
Some animals were free to roam the 1,002-square-foot home, but others were in cages, stacked on one another.
There was several inches of feces in the cages, reports said, and animals above urinated and defecated on those below them.
Neither the free-roaming nor caged animals had food, water or empty bowls, arrest reports said.
Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel documented the scene for his needs, but couldn’t stand to go further in than a few feet from the door.
Arrest reports and photographs showed deputies in respirator masks. Reports said the masks did not reduce the smell much.
Contact with HART is through the animal clinic, advising people to ask for “Leigh.” Online directory information for the clinic lists “Leigh Sockalosky, Office Manager.”
She told the Highlands News-Sun that all the animals rescued from Loughry’s home were brought back to be groomed and checked by the veterinarian.
From there, they had gone to other rescue organizations.
The bulk of the dogs went to Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor, Sockalosky said. Others went to Canine Castaways in Arcadia and VIP Rescue of Central Florida in the Orlando area. She also said there had been approximately eight cats among the surviving animals.
“Tell people to reach out to them,” Sockalosky said.
Dressel said that the house also had an African gray parrot, which has since been adopted by one of the Sheriff’s Office staff.
Other deputies, including Tom Ouverson with the Crime Scene Unit and Deputy Nicole Brown, have asked to adopt certain dogs as soon as they recover, Dressel said.
When asked about Loughry, Sockalosky said she had been a volunteer for a long time, but couldn’t recall how long. Sockalosky then said she needed to get into surgery on an animal, and couldn’t talk any longer.
Kinslow confirmed the three rescue organizations that took the displaced animals.
Part of the challenge with checking on such organizations, he said, is that while Florida has regulations for them, few if any state officials inspect them.
Blackman had Animal Services take up the task, and all the local organizations check out, Kinslow said: Humane Society of Highlands County, Heartland Cat Rescue, Sebring Angels Animal Rescue and Barking Out Loud.
Kinslow said his officers also inspect Little Critters Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, which doesn’t handle pets, but still houses animals.
