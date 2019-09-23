By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Esther Averill’s 1960 children’s book, “The Fire Cat,” tells how a homeless cat adopted by firefighters finds purpose as a rescuer and even helps give homes to other cats.
Highlands Fire and EMS Foundation, in partnership with Humane Society of Highlands County, may help do that this year. Instead of adopting pets en masse, they will showcase them in a joint pet, firefighter and fitness calendar.
They hope to have it for sale by November, in time for stocking stuffers, said Judy Spiegel, president of the Humane Society.
“It’s the first time we’re doing something like this,” Spiegel said. “We’re pretty excited about it.”
She said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor approached her with the idea of having a calendar that featured fitness and animals.
His wife volunteers for the Humane Society three times a week, so they know each other pretty well.
Bashoor said they made sure to have firefighters and pets in the photographs. Spiegel said the fire crews spent time with the pets, gettting to know them and picking the ones they would hold as they posed.
“One of our people is a body-builder, too,” Spiegel said.
Professional photographer Jerri Kaplan volunteered her time, Spiegel said, for some interesting photo sessions.
“We had kittens jumping on the camera and on shoulders,” Spiegel said. “They were craving attention.”
It’s part of the fact that the cats are awaiting adoption and that staff has a lot of duties aside from petting the animals.
“We’re just so busy,” said Spiegel, who has often had volunteers help socialize the animals.
That has not been easy with a full facility, she said: Up to 85 cats and 60-65 dogs.
Pictures from the photo sessions, supplied by Bashoor, featured an adult iguana, but Spiegel said Friday that that one had already been adopted.
Bashoor said proceeds from the calendar, which will feature both paid and volunteer firefighters, will go both the Humane Society and the Fire & EMS Foundation.
For details on the calendar, when it becomes available, visit the Humane Society and/or Fire & EMS Foundation on Facebook or at humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.