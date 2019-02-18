Highlands Park Estates homeowners, one year ago today I attempted to stop the construction of a $500,000 clubhouse at Deerglen in HPE, by handing out a survey to anyone who was willing to listen to my plea.
The clubhouse is about to have a Certificate of Occupancy, and after no input from my survey, the association needs to be stopped by a community effort when they have their first meeting at the clubhouse. There are no recorded documents, if they exist, and by these individuals collecting money for dues and potluck dinners, they are breaking the law.
If a real estate lawyer is reading this, please contact me at my P.O. Box, which is public record.
By refusing to provide association documents, they are in violation of Florida Statute 723.079 , also 720.304(1) All common areas and recreational facilities serving any homeowners’ association shall be available to parcel owners in the homeowners’ association served thereby and their invited guests for the use intended for such common areas and recreational facilities. The entity or entities responsible for the operation of the common areas and recreational facilities may adopt reasonable rules and regulations pertaining to the use of such common areas and recreational facilities. No entity or entities shall unreasonably restrict any parcel owner’s right to access.
The pedestrian gate needs to be unlocked for residents to access park.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placdi
