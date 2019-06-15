AVON PARK — When one household heard the only fence they’d have between their home and Sebring Parkway would be a wire field fence, they asked for a solid one.
The Highlands County’s Board of County Commission was not willing to install that, but has agreed to pay Jonathan Fuller and Andrea Hendricks the same amount that the county would have spent on their field fence, to help them pay for the fence they want, an 8-foot-tall wooden privacy fence.
By agreement with the county, Fuller and Hendricks will have to put the fence on their property — off the right of way — and tie their fence into the fence the county installs along Sebring Parkway Phase 3, when the road is done.
They also must maintain their part of the fence, and replace it when it wears out.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. presented the agreement to the County Commission on June 4, which commissioners unanimously approved. The landowners intend to install a 657-foot wood-slat fence, which would cost more than the Florida Department of Transportation Type A fence Howerton is having installed along the length of the Parkway.
It’s the same post and wire fencing found between the existing Sebring Parkway and private fields and groves.
For that spot, at that length, the county would have paid $6.50 per linear foot, or a total of $4,270.50, Howerton said, which is what he proposed funding to the homeowners to help them erect a fence.
It will be reimbursement, he said. If they choose not to put in their own fence, the county will have nothing to reimburse and will install the wire fence, as planned.
“This is a one-time deal for us,” Howerton said.
Once that first wooden fence wears out, the landowners must replace it themselves, he said.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks brought up questions that had been raised after Hurricane Irma when a similar wood fence got toppled by the storm and the residents raised questions on whether or not the county would fix it, since it was there as a barrier between a home and the original Parkway.
That was a lesson learned, Howerton said, to make all agreements very specific.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she checked with County Attorney Joy Carmichael, to make sure the agreement would be recorded with the deed to the property.
Commissioner Ron Handley noted that the agreement did not say the county could force the owners or future owners to replace the fence when it wears out.
“In 10 years, that’ll be gone, that wooden fence,” Handley said.
Tuck said the agreement states any current or future landowners would have the responsibility to replace the fence.
If they want to, Handley pointed out.
Carmichael said that any owner, now or in the future, would be bound to replace the fence. Item 5 of the agreement states that the owners of the property would maintain an acceptable fence separating the eastern boundary of the property from the Sebring Parkway Phase 3 “in perpetuity.”
It also states all maintenance and replacement costs of the fence, or any part of it, would be borne entirely by the owners and anyone who buys or inherits the property from them.
