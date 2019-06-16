You can Google “Florida fertilizer blackout” to find a map of counties that ban the application of nitrogen and phosphorus during the summer season.
Marked in red, the ban area stretches from Citrus to Lee County on the west coast (minus a couple of small segments) and Volusia to Martin County on the east. All have enacted ordinances forbidding the application of lawn and landscape chemicals that could wash away into the creeks, canals and bays during the rainy season.
That season is now — even though it’s been dust dry lately. Give it time, though. The fertilizer bans went into effect June 1 and extend through Sept. 30, when the threat of regular, heavy downpours and potential for nutrient runoff is greatest.
Having struggled with a nasty, smelly, fish-killing red tide throughout much of the last year, Floridians in our area understand the need to keep waterways as clean as possible. More needs to be done. Sure. First step, though, is to forgo the chemicals.
Respect and follow the ordinance. Make sure your lawn maintenance company displays a Best Management Practices decal on its trucks.
Remember, as Sarasota County Water Quality Manager John Hickey put it in a recent news release, “While you may think that your own yard may play an inconsequential part in the overall effects of nutrient pollution, it is important to remember that collectively, all of the yards add up.”
Your home turf is part of the solution.
Until the end of September, don’t use fertilizer that has nitrogen or phosphorus on the label. Make sure the first two numbers on the label are 0-0 — not 5-10 or whatever.
Florida’s soils have plenty of phosphorus, naturally. Nitrogen will wash away. That’s not only a waste of your money, but potentially harmful to our environment.
Extension agents recommend mowing grass higher during the season in order to encourage root development. When mowing near a waterway, use a deflector shield to keep clippings out of the water. Do not leave clippings in the road, especially not near storm water drains.
Bottom line is simple: Just don’t do it.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.