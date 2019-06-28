In mid-April of this year, a disturbingly sexist letter to the editor was published in this paper. A man opined that women should follow his particular beauty standards, including not having tattoos, no piercings, and no long straight hair. Criticizing these attributes as “not lady-like.” I, among many other women, found this simply absurd.
Women are not obligated to follow your standards. Your opinions on how women should dress and behave are antiquated, and do not belong anywhere but the past. You have no right to tell anyone else how they should and should not present themselves.
To any women reading this, my message to you is rock-on and be yourself. Don’t waste time attempting to please the Ebenezer Scrooges of this world.
Brooke Lovett
Palm Beach
