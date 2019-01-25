Bill Card grew up near Corning, New York, played four sports in high school, and rooted for the Yankees and Mickey Mantle. After working 40 years in middle management and product supervision for Ingersoll-Rand, he retired, took up winter residence in Lake Placid, and joined the Lake Placid senior softball league.
Bill convinced his brother Dick to join him in the league. Fresh off quintuple bypass surgery, Dick collapsed at second base in his first game in 2011. Fortunately, retired EMS and paramedic Gary Tankersley was on the other team. “Tank” kept Dick alive with CPR until paramedics arrived and got Dick to the hospital. “His heart stopped twice,” reminisced “Tank,” in discussing the life-saving episode. Dick never played again, but watches brother Bill play, sometimes keeps score, and seeks out “Tank” to remind him that “Tank” is his earthly savior by the grace of God..
Bill (and Dick) were not in action on Monday due to the MLK Holiday. On Wednesday, Bill’s Conley Insurance (4-1) team toppled Seminole Tire (2-3) 19-11.
The Four-Hit Club for Conley included Tom McNally (two triples), Ron Kilburn (three doubles), Ellis Howard, and “Wild Bill” DeStefano (double). Winning pitcher Charlie Quinn chipped in with three hits (double). Jeff “Wahoo” Stanley logged four hits (double) for The ‘Noles, and Paul Marcellus (two doubles) led a quintet of Tiremen with three hits each.
Lake Placid Marine (2-3) sunk Miller Air (0-5) 21-7. Ted Griffith and Bill Gallagher (triple, HR) recorded four hits apiece. Gallagher, Richard Rivera Ortiz, and Craig Ervin all launched round-trippers in the last inning to put the game out of reach. Mike Kratt’s two outstanding outfield catches were the only highlights for Miller.
Central Security (5-0) continued its winning ways with a 16-8 triumph over 863 Bar & Grill (2-3). Manager Elston Hedges went deep and paced a quintet of Securitymen with three hits each. Bill Martin had four hits for 863 Bar & Grill.
For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com and come out on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Highlands Sports Complex at 11 a.m. to watch the action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.