With all due respect to Andrew Lethbridge and the School Board of Highlands County, it's obvious that having properly trained teachers on site is a much quicker and effective way to diffuse a school shooter than to wait around for the law to arrive. In a scenario where seconds — not minutes — count, it's just basic common sense. The mere presence of armed teachers is a deterrent to criminals, in and of itself. A deranged person with a gun is far less likely to enter a school at all, if he or she knows that faculty members carry weapons.
Again, simple, common sense dictates that entering a "gun-free" zone is no deterrent at all to a criminal with a gun. Why is that so hard to understand?
If the School Board is truly interested in student safety, then it needs to rethink its position and keep political hysteria out of its decision.
Ron Carmony
Sebring
